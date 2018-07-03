NI-RFmx Demod Runtime 2.5 (32-bit) 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 300.05 MB

Checksum (MD5): b9288b3616cdbdbf990531e88fe3447b

Download Language: English

Product Line: RF

Version: 2.5

Release date: 07-03-2018

Software type: Run-Time

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

NI-RFmx Demod Runtime (32-bit) provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI-RFmx Demod 2.5 (Full Version).

This distribution is intended for expert NI-RFmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.

NI-RFmx Demod Runtime contains all the features of the full version of NI-RFmx Demod 2.5 except for the following:

  • Application development environment (ADE) support for LabVIEW
  • NI-RFmx Demod documentation

 

Installation Instructions

Perform the following step to install NI-RFmx Demod Runtime:

  1. Download and run the self-extracting executable NIRFmxDemodRTEX86250.exe and follow the prompts.


To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-RFmx Demod distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.


