Download Link: NIRFmxCDMA2kRTEX64250.exe
Filesize: 334.93 MB
Checksum (MD5): 3e2bc0640d1c26fcf56579139532a471
Download Language: English
Product Line: RF
Version: 2.5
Release date: 07-03-2018
Software type: Run-Time
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI-RFmx CDMA2k Runtime (64-bit) provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.5 (Full Version).
This distribution is intended for expert NI-RFmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.
NI-RFmx CDMA2k Runtime contains all the features of the full version of NI-RFmx CDMA2k 2.5 except for the following:
Perform the following steps to install NI-RFmx CDMA2k Runtime:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-RFmx CDMA2k distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.