Download Link: DF_PROFI_II_PROFIBUS_VISA_Driver_Version_2.0.2.zip
Filesize: 156.47 MB
Checksum (MD5): 4d1205b1bc06f7842ceebc5092e8fc00
Download Language: English; German
Product Line: Profibus
Version: 2.0.2
Release date: 03-18-2019
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7
The NI-Profibus driver is shipped with the Comsoft PCI/PXI PROFIBUS boards. The driver installs LabVIEW support for LabVIEW 2015 or later and brings a Configurator to setup the Profibus Master process image.
Download and extract the DF_PROFI_II_PROFIBUS_VISA_Driver_Version_2.0.2.zip file. The zip file contains the installation files necessary for installing the Comsoft Profibus driver. Once extracted, double click Setup.exe to get started.