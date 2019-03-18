NI-PROFIBUS for PCI/PXI 2.0.2 - Windows 10/8.1/7 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Language: English; German

Product Line: Profibus

Version: 2.0.2

Release date: 03-18-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7

Description

The NI-Profibus driver is shipped with the Comsoft PCI/PXI PROFIBUS boards. The driver installs LabVIEW support for LabVIEW 2015 or later and brings a Configurator to setup the Profibus Master process image.

Features

  • Supports PXI and PCI 1-port interfaces for PROFIBUS DP industrial networks
  • Includes graphical Configurator III software
  • Supported PROFIBUS DP protocols: DPV0 Master Class 1/2, DPV0 Slave, DPV1 Master Class 2
  • LabVIEW Real-Time Support

Installation Instructions

Download and extract the DF_PROFI_II_PROFIBUS_VISA_Driver_Version_2.0.2.zip file. The zip file contains the installation files necessary for installing the Comsoft Profibus driver. Once extracted, double click Setup.exe to get started.

More Information

