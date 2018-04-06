NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: RF

Version: 18.0

Release date: 04-06-2018

Software type: Addons

Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

New Features

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2018 (32- and 64-bit)

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 17.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)

Supported Hardware

Vector Signal Generators

  • NI PXI-5670
  • NI PXI-5671
  • NI PXIe-5672
  • NI PXIe-5673
  • NI PXIe-5673E

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Signal Generators Help.

Arbitrary Waveform Generators

  • NI PXIe-5442
  • NI PXIe-5450
  • NI PXIe-5451

Vector Signal Analyzers

  • NI PXI-5660
  • NI PXI-5661
  • NI PXIe-5663
  • NI PXIe-5663E
  • NI PXIe-5665
  • NI PXIe-5668R

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

  • NI PXIe-5644R
  • NI PXIe-5645R
  • NI PXIe-5646R

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

Digitizers

  • NI PXI-5621
  • NI PXI-5620
  • NI PXI-5122
  • NI PXI-5124
  • NI PCI-5122
  • NI PCI-5124
  • NI PXI-5922
  • NI PXI-5142
  • NI PXIe-5122
  • NI PXIe-5622

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 supports the following operating systems:

  • Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12 (32-bit and 64-bit)
  • Windows Server 2012 R21 (64-bit)
  • Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note  NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and later supports the following real-time operating environments:

Minimum Requirements

  • Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor
  • RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)
  • A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768
  • Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Recommended System

  • Processor—Intel Core i5 or equivalent
  • RAM—4 GB
  • A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768
  • Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs
  • If your application runs on an RT target, NI recommends that you have at least 128 MB of RAM

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit:

  1. Download and run the self-extracting executable NIMODTLV1800.exe. This will install NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and all necessary driver files.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

