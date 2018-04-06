Download Link: NIMODTLV1800.exe
Product Line: RF
Version: 18.0
Release date: 04-06-2018
Software type: Addons
Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2018 (32- and 64-bit)
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 17.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Signal Generators Help.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help.
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 supports the following operating systems:
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Note NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and later supports the following real-time operating environments:
Perform the following steps to install NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.