NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2018 (32- and 64-bit)

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 17.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)

Vector Signal Generators

NI PXI-5670

NI PXI-5671

NI PXIe-5672

NI PXIe-5673

NI PXIe-5673E

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Signal Generators Help.

Arbitrary Waveform Generators

NI PXIe-5442

NI PXIe-5450

NI PXIe-5451

Vector Signal Analyzers

NI PXI-5660

NI PXI-5661

NI PXIe-5663

NI PXIe-5663E

NI PXIe-5665

NI PXIe-5668R

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

Digitizers

NI PXI-5621

NI PXI-5620

NI PXI-5122

NI PXI-5124

NI PCI-5122

NI PCI-5124

NI PXI-5922

NI PXI-5142

NI PXIe-5122

NI PXIe-5622

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI High-Speed Digitizers Help.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 18.0 and later supports the following real-time operating environments:

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Recommended System