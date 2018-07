Description

Driver Version Package Name NI-VISA 18.2 ni-visa NI-488.2 18.0 ni-488.2 CompactRIO Device Drivers 18.1 ni-fpga-interface NI-DAQmx 18.1 ni-daqmx NI System Configuration 18.1 ni-syscfg-runtime NI-Sync 18.1 ni-sync FlexRIO 18.0 ni-flexrio PXI Platform Services 18.0 ni-pxiplatformservices

This web page can be used to download and install National Instruments driver software on Linux Desktop. The attached rpm add-on files can be executed in order to support the installation of NI's drivers through your Linux distribution's package manager. The following drivers can be installed using the attached files: