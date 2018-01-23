NI License Manager 4.1 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Browser Download

Download Link: NI_License_Manager_4_1_0.exe


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 174.11 MB

Checksum (MD5): 10d7eac9592bfe41e19937bba6064a3c

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: NI License Manager

Version: 4.1

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Utility

Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit

Description

After you have activated your software, use the National Instruments License Manager to re-activate, manage your licenses or configure NI products on your system to obtain licenses from volume license servers.

Installation Instructions

  1. Close all NI software.
  2. Run the NI_License_Manager self-extracting executable and follow the prompts.
  3. Verify that the patch installs correctly. Launch NI License Manager and select Menu»About NI License Manager and look for 4.1.

 

