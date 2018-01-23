Download Link: NI_License_Manager_4_1_0.exe
Filesize: 174.11 MB
Checksum (MD5): 10d7eac9592bfe41e19937bba6064a3c
Download Language: English
Product Line: NI License Manager
Version: 4.1
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Utility
Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit
After you have activated your software, use the National Instruments License Manager to re-activate, manage your licenses or configure NI products on your system to obtain licenses from volume license servers.
After you have activated your software, use the National Instruments License Manager to re-activate, manage your licenses or configure NI products on your system to obtain licenses from volume license servers.