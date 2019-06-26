Download Link: ni-high-speed-serial-labview-2019_19.0.0_offline.iso
Filesize: 1476.11 MB
Checksum (MD5): cf5b381eb38b578ce9222cba703cddac
Download Language: English
Product Line: LabVIEW
Version: 19.0
Release date: 06-26-2019
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2012; Windows Server 2008
NI LabVIEW 2019 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 19.0 allows you to develop high-speed serial applications for use with the PXIe-6591R, PXIe-6592R, and PXIe-7902 high-speed serial modules.
NI LabVIEW 2019 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 19.0 supports the following hardware devices:
Note: The following system requirements apply to NI LabVIEW 2019 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 19.0 software only. LabVIEW FPGA has separate system requirements. Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for these system requirements.
NI LabVIEW 2019 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 19.0 supports the following operating systems:
|Operating System
|64-bit
|32-bit
|Windows 10
|
✓
|
✓
|Windows 8.1
|
✓
|
✓
|Windows 7 Professional
|
✓
|
✓
|Windows Server 2012 R2
|
✓
|
—
|Windows Server 2008 R2
|
✓
|
—
Note: NI LabVIEW 2019 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 19.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.
The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by NI LabVIEW 2019 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 19.0.
|NI Application Software
|Versions Supported by NI LabVIEW 2019 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 19.0
|NI LabVIEW
|LabVIEW 2019 32-bit, LabVIEW 2019 64-bit
|LabVIEW FPGA
|LabVIEW FPGA Module 2019 32-bit, LabVIEW FPGA Module 2019 64-bit
|LabVIEW Real-Time
|LabVIEW Real-Time 2019
Complete the following steps to install NI LabVIEW 2019 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 19.0.
Note The niSi53xxClockConfig.dll file included as part of the NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments software may be used only in the use of the NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments software with the Silicon Labs device in the PXIe-6591R, PXIe-6592R, and PXIe-7902 products.