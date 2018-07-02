NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: NI659X_LV2018.exe


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 1314.82 MB

Checksum (MD5): e608004690e7f21faa42dbad2c0f7ae0

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: English

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 16.1

Release date: 07-02-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: PharLap; Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2012; Windows Server 2008

Description

Overview

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 allows you to develop high-speed serial applications for use with the PXIe-6591R, PXIe-6592R, and PXIe-7902 high-speed serial modules.

New Features

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 includes the following new features.

  • Support for LabVIEW 2018
  • Support for LabVIEW 2018 64-bit (previous versions supported development only in LabVIEW 32-bit)

NI LabVIEW 2017 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 17.0 includes the following new features.

  • Support for LabVIEW 2017
  • Support for exporting projects to Vivado Design Suite

NI LabVIEW 2016 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 16.1 includes the following new features.

  • Support for the PXIe-7902 module
  • 1 Gigabit Ethernet sample project

NI LabVIEW 2016 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 16.0 includes the following new features.

  • Support for LabVIEW 2016

Supported Hardware

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 supports the following hardware devices:

  • PXIe-6591R
  • PXIe-6592R
  • PXIe-7902

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Note: The following system requirements apply to NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 software only. LabVIEW FPGA has separate system requirements. Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for these system requirements.

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 supports the following operating systems:

Operating System 64-bit 32-bit
Windows 10
Windows 8.1
Windows 7 Professional
Windows Server 2012 R2
Windows Server 2008 R2

Note: NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum System Requirements

  • Processor—Pentium 4 or equivalent
  • RAM—2 GB
  • A screen resolution of 800 x 600 with 256 colors
  • Windows 10/8.1/7 or Windows Server 2008/2012 with all available critical updates and service packs

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0.

NI Application SoftwareVersions Supported by NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0
NI LabVIEW LabVIEW 2018 32-bit, LabVIEW 2018 64-bit
LabVIEW FPGALabVIEW FPGA 32-bit, LabVIEW FPGA 64-bit
LabVIEW Real-TimeLabVIEW Real-Time 2018

Installation Instructions

Complete the following steps to install NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0.

  1. Install LabVIEW. Refer to the LabVIEW Installation Guide for installation instructions for LabVIEW and system requirements for the LabVIEW software. Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for additional information about upgrading to the most recent version of LabVIEW for Windows.
    • Documentation for LabVIEW is available at ni.com/manuals and from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»LabVIEW»LabVIEW Manuals.
  2. Install the LabVIEW FPGA Module. Refer to the LabVIEW FPGA Module Release and Upgrade Notes for installation instructions and information about getting started with the LabVIEW FPGA Module.
    • Documentation for the LabVIEW FPGA Module is available at ni.com/manuals and from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»LabVIEW»LabVIEW Manuals.
  3. Install the NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 driver.
    • Documentation for the NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 driver is available at ni.com/manuals and by selecting Start»All Programs»National Instruments»High-Speed Serial Instruments»High-Speed Serial Instruments Documentation.

Note The niSi53xxClockConfig.dll file included as part of the NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments software may be used only in the use of the NI LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments software with the Silicon Labs device in the PXIe-6591R, PXIe-6592R, and PXIe-7902 products.

More Information

Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit