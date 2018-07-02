Description

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 allows you to develop high-speed serial applications for use with the PXIe-6591R, PXIe-6592R, and PXIe-7902 high-speed serial modules.

New Features

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2018

Support for LabVIEW 2018 64-bit (previous versions supported development only in LabVIEW 32-bit)

NI LabVIEW 2017 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 17.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2017

Support for exporting projects to Vivado Design Suite

NI LabVIEW 2016 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 16.1 includes the following new features.

Support for the PXIe-7902 module

1 Gigabit Ethernet sample project

NI LabVIEW 2016 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 16.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2016

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 supports the following hardware devices:

PXIe-6591R

PXIe-6592R

PXIe-7902

Supported Operating Systems

Note: The following system requirements apply to NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 software only. LabVIEW FPGA has separate system requirements. Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for these system requirements.

NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 supports the following operating systems:

Operating System 64-bit 32-bit Windows 10 ✓ ✓ Windows 8.1 ✓ ✓ Windows 7 Professional ✓ ✓ Windows Server 2012 R2 ✓ — Windows Server 2008 R2 ✓ —

Note: NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—Pentium 4 or equivalent

RAM—2 GB

A screen resolution of 800 x 600 with 256 colors

Windows 10/8.1/7 or Windows Server 2008/2012 with all available critical updates and service packs

The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by NI LabVIEW 2018 Instrument Design Libraries for High-Speed Serial Instruments 18.0.