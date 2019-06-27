NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 19.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: Industrial I/O

Version: 19.0

Release date: 06-27-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: PharLap; NI Linux Real Time; VxWorks; Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT adds deterministic Ethernet I/O to your NI CompactRIO, NI PXI, NI Industrial Controller or Real-Time PC. With this software you may also expand your I/O using either NI 9144 EtherCAT Slave chassis or the new NI 9145 EtherCAT Slave chassis both of which are an 8-slot rugged chassis for NI C Series modules. For supported controllers, please see the Readme for NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 19.0

Features

  • Added support for LabVIEW 2019
  • Added support for PXI controllers with NI Linux Real-Time—PXIe-8840 Quad-Core, PXIe-8861, and PXIe-8880. This support no longer relies on VeriStand

Installation Instructions

Execute the IndCom_ECAT1900.exe file. The self-extracting executable will create the installation files necessary for installing NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT and then start the installation. After the installation completes, you may delete the installation image to recover disk space. You should not delete the installation image if you wish to be able to modify or repair the installation in the future.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • CVS-1457RT
  • CVS-1458RT
  • IC-3171
  • IC-3172
  • IC-3173
  • NI 3100 with RT OS
  • NI 3100 with Windows OS
  • NI 3110 for Hypervisor
  • NI 3110 with RT OS
  • NI 3110 with Windows OS
  • NI 9145
  • NI 9266
  • NI 9792
  • NI EVS-1463RT
  • NI EVS-1464 RT
  • NI PCIe-8231
  • NI PCIe-8235
  • NI PXIe-8130
  • NI RMC-8354 RT
  • PCI-8232
  • PCIe-8233
  • PXI-8104
  • PXI-8104 RT
  • PXI-8106
  • PXI-8108
  • PXI-8109
  • PXI-8115
  • PXI-8119
  • PXI-8119 RT
  • PXI-8145 RT
  • PXI-8183
  • PXI-8840
  • PXI-8840 RT
  • PXI-PCI8330
  • PXIe-8115
  • PXIe-8133
  • PXIe-8133 RT
  • PXIe-8135
  • PXIe-8840
  • PXIe-8840 RT
  • PXIe-8880
  • PXIe-8880 RT
  • RMC-8355 RT
  • cDAQ-9132
  • cDAQ-9134
  • cDAQ-9139
  • cRIO-9022
  • cRIO-9023
  • cRIO-9024
  • cRIO-9030
  • cRIO-9031
  • cRIO-9032
  • cRIO-9033
  • cRIO-9034
  • cRIO-9035
  • cRIO-9036
  • cRIO-9037
  • cRIO-9038
  • cRIO-9039
  • cRIO-9040
  • cRIO-9041
  • cRIO-9042
  • cRIO-9043
  • cRIO-9045
  • cRIO-9046
  • cRIO-9047
  • cRIO-9048
  • cRIO-9049
  • cRIO-9064
  • cRIO-9065
  • cRIO-9068
  • cRIO-9074
  • cRIO-9081
  • cRIO-9082
  • sbRIO-9607
  • sbRIO-9627
  • sbRIO-9651

