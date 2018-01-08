Download Link: IndCom_ECAT1760.exe
Filesize: 405.6 MB
Checksum (MD5): 693be5b6c0c135b68488eeec61591311
NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT Installation Guide.pdf
Download Language: English
Product Line: Industrial I/O
Version: 17.6
Release date: 01-08-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: PharLap; NI Linux Real Time; VxWorks; Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT adds deterministic Ethernet I/O to your NI CompactRIO, NI PXI, NI Industrial Controller or Real-Time PC. With this software you may also expand your I/O using either NI 9144 EtherCAT Slave chassis or the new NI 9145 EtherCAT Slave chassis both of which are an 8-slot rugged chassis for NI C Series modules. For supported controllers, please see the Readme for NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 17.6
Execute the IndCom_ECAT1760.exe file. The self-extracting executable will create the installation files necessary for installing NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT and then start the installation. After the installation completes, you may delete the installation image to recover disk space. You should not delete the installation image if you wish to be able to modify or repair the installation in the future.
The following devices are supported for use with this download: