Description

This software installation provides support for customers using NI digital waveform generators/analyzers. To program NI digital waveform generators/analyzers, use the NI-HSDIO API. The NI Digital Waveform Generator/Analyzer Getting Started Guide provides information about how to install, configure, test and begin using an NI digital waveform generator/analyzer.

Supported Hardware

NI-HSDIO 17.5 and later supports the following digital waveform generators/analyzers:

NI PXI/PCI-6541

NI PXI/PCI-6542

NI PXIe-6544

NI PXIe-6545

NI PXIe-6547

NI PXIe-6548

NI PXI/PCI-6551

NI PXI/PCI-6552

NI PXIe-6555

NI PXIe-6556

NI PXI/PCI-6561

NI PXI/PCI-6562

Note MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 8/7/Vista/XP, but MXI-3 is supported on only Windows XP.

Note: Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI Digital Waveform Generator/Analyzer Help.

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-HSDIO. NI-HSDIO 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:



NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI-HSDIO 17.5 NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2015 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2016 (32- and 64-bit), 2017 (32- and 64-bit) LabVIEW NXG 2.0 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2015 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2016 (32- and 64-bit), 2017 (32- and 64-bit) LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 or later LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2013 or later Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 6.0 or later



If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required.

NI-HSDIO 17.5 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI-HSDIO drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-HSDIO 17.5 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-HSDIO 17.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-HSDIO 17.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.