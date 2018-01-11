NI-HSDIO 17.5 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Description

This software installation provides support for customers using NI digital waveform generators/analyzers. To program NI digital waveform generators/analyzers, use the NI-HSDIO API. The NI Digital Waveform Generator/Analyzer Getting Started Guide provides information about how to install, configure, test and begin using an NI digital waveform generator/analyzer.

Supported Hardware

NI-HSDIO 17.5 and later supports the following digital waveform generators/analyzers:

  • NI PXI/PCI-6541
  • NI PXI/PCI-6542
  • NI PXIe-6544
  • NI PXIe-6545
  • NI PXIe-6547
  • NI PXIe-6548
  • NI PXI/PCI-6551
  • NI PXI/PCI-6552
  • NI PXIe-6555
  • NI PXIe-6556
  • NI PXI/PCI-6561
  • NI PXI/PCI-6562

Note  MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 8/7/Vista/XP, but MXI-3 is supported on only Windows XP.

Note:  Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI Digital Waveform Generator/Analyzer Help.

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-HSDIO. NI-HSDIO 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI-HSDIO 17.5
NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2015 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2016 (32- and 64-bit), 2017 (32- and 64-bit)
LabVIEW NXG 2.0
LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2015 SP1 (32- and 64-bit), 2016 (32- and 64-bit), 2017 (32- and 64-bit)
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 or later
LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2013 or later
Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 6.0 or later


If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required.

NI-HSDIO 17.5 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI-HSDIO drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-HSDIO 17.5 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-HSDIO 17.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-HSDIO 17.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

Features

  • Support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-HSDIO 17.5:

  1. Close all NI software.
  2. Download and run the self-extracting executable NIHSDIO1750. This will install NI-HSDIO 17.5 and all necessary driver files.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-HSDIO distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

