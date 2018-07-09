FlexRIO 18.1 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: NIFlexRIO.zip


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 6117.91 MB

Checksum (MD5): 604ca2799e904db0f4e1e0ea05fd1a6f

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: English

Product Line: NI FlexRIO

Version: 18.1

Release date: 07-09-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: CentOS; RedHat; Scientific Linux; Windows 10; Windows 8; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2008

Description

New Features

FlexRIO Support 18.1 includes the following new features.

  • LabVIEW 2018 support for the following hardware devices:
    • PXIe-7911
    • PXIe-7912
    • PXIe-7915
    • PXIe-5763
    • PXIe-5764

FlexRIO Support 18.0 includes the following new features.

  • Support for LabVIEW 2018

FlexRIO Support 17.0 includes the following new features.

  • Support for LabVIEW 2017
  • Project export for the Vivado Design Suite—The LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module provides an option to export FPGA VIs to the Vivado Design Suite projects. This option allows you to design the exported project and compile it into a bitfile in the Vivado Design Suite. You can then run a bitfile on an FPGA target in the FPGA Module.

FlexRIO Support 16.1 includes the following new features.

  • Support for the NI 5753 adapter module

Supported Hardware

FlexRIO Support 18.1 software supports the following FlexRIO hardware:

Controllers for FlexRIO

  • NI-7931R
  • NI-7932R
  • NI-7935R

FlexRIO Coprocessor Modules

  • PXIe-7911
  • PXIe-7912
  • PXIe-7915

FlexRIO Digitizer Modules

  • PXIe-5763
  • PXIe-5764

FlexRIO FPGA Modules

  • PXI-7951R
  • PXI-7952R
  • PXI-7953R
  • PXI-7954R
  • PXIe-7961R
  • PXIe-7962R
  • PXIe-7965R
  • PXIe-7966R
  • PXIe-7971R
  • PXIe-7972R
  • PXIe-7975R
  • PXIe-7976R

FlexRIO Adapter Modules1

  • NI 5731
  • NI 5732
  • NI 5733
  • NI 5734
  • NI 5741
  • NI 5742
  • NI 5751/5751B
  • NI 5752/5752B
  • NI 5753
  • NI 5761
  • NI 5762
  • NI 5771
  • NI 5772
  • NI 5781
  • NI 5782
  • NI 5783
  • NI 5791
  • NI 5792
  • NI 5793
  • NI 6581/6581B
  • NI 6583
  • NI 6584
  • NI 6585/6585B
  • NI 6587
  • NI 6589

1 FlexRIO adapter modules are supported only in LabVIEW 2016, LabVIEW 2017, and LabVIEW 2018.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the FlexRIO Help.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

FlexRIO Support 18.1 supports the following operating systems:

Operating System 64-bit 32-bit
Windows 10 1
Windows 8.1 1
Windows 7 Service Pack 1
Windows Server 2008 R2 2
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.x
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.x
Scientific Linux 6.x
CentOS 7

Note In July 2016, NI dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. FlexRIO Support 18.1 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use FlexRIO Support 18.1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing FlexRIO Support 18.1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note: FlexRIO Support 18.1 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

FlexRIO Support 18.1 supports the following real-time operating environments:

  • LabVIEW Real-Time Module

Minimum System Requirements

  • Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor
  • RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)
  • A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768
  • Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Note: You should install ADEs before installing FlexRIO Support 18.1. To add support for ADEs installed after installing FlexRIO Support 18.1, modify your FlexRIO Support 18.1 installation or launch the FlexRIO Support 18.1 installer again.

  • LabVIEW 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017, and 2018
  • LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017, and 2018
  • LabVIEW FPGA Module 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017, and 2018
  • If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required

Installation Instructions

Complete the following steps to install FlexRIO Support 18.1 for use with LabVIEW:

  1. Install LabVIEW.
  2. (Optional) Install LabVIEW Real-Time.
  3. Install LabVIEW FPGA .
  4. Install FlexRIO Support 18.1.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • NI 5731
  • NI 5732
  • NI 5733
  • NI 5734
  • NI 5741
  • NI 5742
  • NI 5751
  • NI 5751B
  • NI 5752
  • NI 5752B
  • NI 5753
  • NI 5753 (-01) AC
  • NI 5753 (-02) DC
  • NI 5761
  • NI 5762
  • NI 5771
  • NI 5772
  • NI 5781
  • NI 5782
  • NI 5783
  • NI 5791
  • NI 5792
  • NI 5793
  • NI 6581
  • NI 6581B
  • NI 6583
  • NI 6584
  • NI 6585
  • NI 6585B
  • NI 6587
  • NI 6589
  • NI-7931
  • NI-7932
  • NI-7935
  • PXI-7951R
  • PXI-7952R
  • PXI-7953R
  • PXI-7954R
  • PXIe-7961R
  • PXIe-7962R
  • PXIe-7965R
  • PXIe-7966R
  • PXIe-7971R
  • PXIe-7972R
  • PXIe-7975R
  • PXIe-7976R

Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit