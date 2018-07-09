Description

New Features

FlexRIO Support 18.1 includes the following new features.

LabVIEW 2018 support for the following hardware devices: PXIe-7911 PXIe-7912 PXIe-7915 PXIe-5763 PXIe-5764



FlexRIO Support 18.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2018

FlexRIO Support 17.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2017

Project export for the Vivado Design Suite—The LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module provides an option to export FPGA VIs to the Vivado Design Suite projects. This option allows you to design the exported project and compile it into a bitfile in the Vivado Design Suite. You can then run a bitfile on an FPGA target in the FPGA Module.

FlexRIO Support 16.1 includes the following new features.

Support for the NI 5753 adapter module

Supported Hardware

FlexRIO Support 18.1 software supports the following FlexRIO hardware:

Controllers for FlexRIO

NI-7931R

NI-7932R

NI-7935R

FlexRIO Coprocessor Modules

PXIe-7911

PXIe-7912

PXIe-7915

FlexRIO Digitizer Modules

PXIe-5763

PXIe-5764

FlexRIO FPGA Modules

PXI-7951R

PXI-7952R

PXI-7953R

PXI-7954R

PXIe-7961R

PXIe-7962R

PXIe-7965R

PXIe-7966R

PXIe-7971R

PXIe-7972R

PXIe-7975R

PXIe-7976R

FlexRIO Adapter Modules1

NI 5731

NI 5732

NI 5733

NI 5734

NI 5741

NI 5742

NI 5751/5751B

NI 5752/5752B

NI 5753

NI 5761

NI 5762

NI 5771

NI 5772

NI 5781

NI 5782

NI 5783

NI 5791

NI 5792

NI 5793

NI 6581/6581B

NI 6583

NI 6584

NI 6585/6585B

NI 6587

NI 6589

1 FlexRIO adapter modules are supported only in LabVIEW 2016, LabVIEW 2017, and LabVIEW 2018.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the FlexRIO Help.

Supported Operating Systems

FlexRIO Support 18.1 supports the following operating systems:

Operating System 64-bit 32-bit Windows 10 1 ✓ ✓ Windows 8.1 1 ✓ ✓ Windows 7 Service Pack 1 ✓ ✓ Windows Server 2008 R2 2 ✓ — Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.x ✓ — Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.x ✓ — Scientific Linux 6.x ✓ — CentOS 7 ✓ —

Note In July 2016, NI dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. FlexRIO Support 18.1 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use FlexRIO Support 18.1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing FlexRIO Support 18.1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note: FlexRIO Support 18.1 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

FlexRIO Support 18.1 supports the following real-time operating environments:

LabVIEW Real-Time Module

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Note: You should install ADEs before installing FlexRIO Support 18.1. To add support for ADEs installed after installing FlexRIO Support 18.1, modify your FlexRIO Support 18.1 installation or launch the FlexRIO Support 18.1 installer again.