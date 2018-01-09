NI-FGEN 17.5 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Description

This software installation provides support for customers using NI signal generators. To program NI signal generators, use the NI-FGEN API. The NI Signal Generators Getting Started Guide provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using an NI signal generators.

New Features

NI-FGEN 17.5 includes support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0

NI-FGEN 17.1 includes the following new features:

  • Adds support for PXIe-5413, PXIe-5423, and PXIe-5433 waveform generators.

NI-FGEN 16.0 includes the following new features:

  • Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2016 (64-bit).

NI-FGEN 15.0 includes the following new features:

  • Support for LabVIEW 2015 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2015 (64-bit).

NI-FGEN 14.0 includes the following new features:

  • Support for LabVIEW 2014 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2014 (64-bit).


Supported Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-FGEN.  NI-FGEN 17.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

 

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-FGEN 17.1
NI LabVIEW 2014 or later
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module* 2014 or later
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2014 or later
LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module* 2014 or later

* No support for PXI/PCI-5401/5411/5431 and PXIe-54X3 devices.

Note: Not all devices are supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.

 

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows 10 (32-bit)/ 8.1 (32-bit)/ 7 (32-bit)* Supported Under Windows 10 (64-bit)/ 8.1 (64-bit)/ 7 (64-bit)*
PXI/PCI-5401 No2 No2
PXI/PCI-5402 Yes Yes
PXI-5404 Yes3 Yes3
PXI/PCI-5406 Yes Yes
PXI/PCI-5411 No2 No2
PXI/PCI-5412 Yes Yes
PXI/PCI-5421 Yes Yes
PXI-5422 Yes Yes
PXI/PCI-5431 No2 No2
PXIe-5413 Yes Yes
PXIe-5423 Yes Yes
PXIe-5433 Yes Yes
PXI-5441 Yes Yes
PXIe-5442 Yes Yes
PXIe-5450 Yes Yes
PXIe-5451 Yes Yes

Note

1 MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.

2 Simulating these devices is also not supported on Windows 8.1/7, using either NI-FGEN or the FGEN Soft Front Panel. Simulating a device that is not supported on you operating system results in indeterminate behavior.

3 Windows 8.1/7 support for the PXI-5404 does not include support for external calibration. Perform external calibration for the PXI-5404 on Windows XP operating systems.

