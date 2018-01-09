Description

This software installation provides support for customers using NI signal generators. To program NI signal generators, use the NI-FGEN API. The NI Signal Generators Getting Started Guide provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using an NI signal generators.

New Features

NI-FGEN 17.5 includes support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0

NI-FGEN 17.1 includes the following new features:

Adds support for PXIe-5413, PXIe-5423, and PXIe-5433 waveform generators.

NI-FGEN 16.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2016 (64-bit).

NI-FGEN 15.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2015 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2015 (64-bit).

NI-FGEN 14.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2014 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2014 (64-bit).





Supported Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-FGEN. NI-FGEN 17.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-FGEN 17.1 NI LabVIEW 2014 or later NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module* 2014 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ 2014 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module* 2014 or later

* No support for PXI/PCI-5401/5411/5431 and PXIe-54X3 devices.

Note: Not all devices are supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows 10 (32-bit)/ 8.1 (32-bit)/ 7 (32-bit)* Supported Under Windows 10 (64-bit)/ 8.1 (64-bit)/ 7 (64-bit)* PXI/PCI-5401 No2 No2 PXI/PCI-5402 Yes Yes PXI-5404 Yes3 Yes3 PXI/PCI-5406 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5411 No2 No2 PXI/PCI-5412 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5421 Yes Yes PXI-5422 Yes Yes PXI/PCI-5431 No2 No2 PXIe-5413 Yes Yes PXIe-5423 Yes Yes PXIe-5433 Yes Yes PXI-5441 Yes Yes PXIe-5442 Yes Yes PXIe-5450 Yes Yes PXIe-5451 Yes Yes

Note:

1 MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.

2 Simulating these devices is also not supported on Windows 8.1/7, using either NI-FGEN or the FGEN Soft Front Panel. Simulating a device that is not supported on you operating system results in indeterminate behavior.

3 Windows 8.1/7 support for the PXI-5404 does not include support for external calibration. Perform external calibration for the PXI-5404 on Windows XP operating systems.