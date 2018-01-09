Download Link: 17.5.0.zip
Filesize: 2994.04 MB
Checksum (MD5): b2d297cc17d0ee19d27b4017ac5ea3c5
Download Language: English; Japanese
Product Line: Signal Generators
Version: 17.5
Release date: 01-09-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
This software installation provides support for customers using NI signal generators. To program NI signal generators, use the NI-FGEN API. The NI Signal Generators Getting Started Guide provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using an NI signal generators.
NI-FGEN 17.5 includes support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0
NI-FGEN 17.1 includes the following new features:
NI-FGEN 16.0 includes the following new features:
NI-FGEN 15.0 includes the following new features:
NI-FGEN 14.0 includes the following new features:
Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-FGEN. NI-FGEN 17.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:
|NI Application Software
|Versions Support by NI-FGEN 17.1
|NI LabVIEW
|2014 or later
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module*
|2014 or later
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2014 or later
|LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module*
|2014 or later
* No support for PXI/PCI-5401/5411/5431 and PXIe-54X3 devices.
Note: Not all devices are supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.
|Hardware Product
|Supported Under Windows 10 (32-bit)/ 8.1 (32-bit)/ 7 (32-bit)*
|Supported Under Windows 10 (64-bit)/ 8.1 (64-bit)/ 7 (64-bit)*
|PXI/PCI-5401
|No2
|No2
|PXI/PCI-5402
|Yes
|Yes
|PXI-5404
|Yes3
|Yes3
|PXI/PCI-5406
|Yes
|Yes
|PXI/PCI-5411
|No2
|No2
|PXI/PCI-5412
|Yes
|Yes
|PXI/PCI-5421
|Yes
|Yes
|PXI-5422
|Yes
|Yes
|PXI/PCI-5431
|No2
|No2
|PXIe-5413
|Yes
|Yes
|PXIe-5423
|Yes
|Yes
|PXIe-5433
|Yes
|Yes
|PXI-5441
|Yes
|Yes
|PXIe-5442
|Yes
|Yes
|PXIe-5450
|Yes
|Yes
|PXIe-5451
|Yes
|Yes
Note:
1 MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.
2 Simulating these devices is also not supported on Windows 8.1/7, using either NI-FGEN or the FGEN Soft Front Panel. Simulating a device that is not supported on you operating system results in indeterminate behavior.
3 Windows 8.1/7 support for the PXI-5404 does not include support for external calibration. Perform external calibration for the PXI-5404 on Windows XP operating systems.