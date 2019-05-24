Download Link: ni-distributed-system-manager-2019_offline.iso
Filesize: 402.07 MB
Checksum (MD5): ae61591c5d5924bf0b55a3d693164cdf
Download Language: English
Product Line: LabVIEW
Version: 2019
Release date: 05-24-2019
Software type: Utility
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Vista; Windows XP (SP3) 32-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2003 R2 32-bit
The NI Distributed System Manager allows computers without the LabVIEW Real-Time Module or LabVIEW DSC Module to monitor published Shared Variables and Real-Time target statuses.
Perform the following steps to install NI Distributed System Manager 2019: