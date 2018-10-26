From 09:00 AM Friday, October 26th - 02:30 PM CDT Saturday, October 27th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: NIDIGITAL1801.exe


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 825.36 MB

Checksum (MD5): 67c2305b0435f92c7fe94a5518c53f5a

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: High-Speed Digital I/O

Version: 18.0

Release date: 10-26-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 7 64-bit

Description

This is an update patch to the NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 18.0 which provides support for users of Digital Pattern Instruments.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install the NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 18.0.1 Patch:

  1. Close all NI software.
  2. Download and run the self-extracting executable. This will install the NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 18.0.1 Patch and all necessary driver files.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • PXIe-6570
  • PXIe-6571

