From 09:00 AM Friday, October 26th - 02:30 PM CDT Saturday, October 27th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 09:00 AM Friday, October 26th - 02:30 PM CDT Saturday, October 27th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Download Link: NIDIGITAL1801.exe
Filesize: 825.36 MB
Checksum (MD5): 67c2305b0435f92c7fe94a5518c53f5a
Download Language: English
Product Line: High-Speed Digital I/O
Version: 18.0
Release date: 10-26-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 7 64-bit
This is an update patch to the NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 18.0 which provides support for users of Digital Pattern Instruments.
Perform the following steps to install the NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 18.0.1 Patch:
The following devices are supported for use with this download: