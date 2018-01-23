Description

NOTE: Please read installation instructions before continuing!

This download includes the most popular drivers to improve interoperability between NI software hardware. Use this download to easily have your software recognize important hardware components. NI Device Drivers January 2018 contains the following drivers:

Data Acquisition NI-DAQmx

Instrument Control NI-488.2 NI-VISA NI-Serial IVI Compliance Package

Modular Instruments NI-Switch NI-DMM NI-Scope NI-FGEN NI-DCPower NI-HSDIO

Timing & Synchronization NI-Sync * NI-TimeSync

Reconfigurable I/O NI CompactRIO NI R Series NI FlexRIO

Motion and Vision NI-Motion NI-IMAQ NI-IMAQdx NI-IMAQ I/O

NI Industrial Controller

Real-Time and Embedded NI-488.2 NI-Serial

Communication Buses and Protocols NI-XNET



NI System Configuration

Driver versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version with which the driver was designed to work. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator. For example, NI-DAQmx 14.0.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-DAQmx 9.9. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-DAQmx 14.0.0.