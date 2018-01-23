NI Device Drivers 2018.01 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; French; German; Japanese; Korean

Product Line: Device Drivers

Version: January 2018

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

NOTE: Please read installation instructions before continuing!

This download includes the most popular drivers to improve interoperability between NI software hardware. Use this download to easily have your software recognize important hardware components. NI Device Drivers January 2018 contains the following drivers: 

  • Data Acquisition
    • NI-DAQmx
  • Instrument Control
    • NI-488.2
    • NI-VISA
    • NI-Serial
    • IVI Compliance Package
  • Modular Instruments
    • NI-Switch
    • NI-DMM
    • NI-Scope
    • NI-FGEN
    • NI-DCPower
    • NI-HSDIO
  • Timing & Synchronization
    • NI-Sync *
    • NI-TimeSync
  • Reconfigurable I/O
    • NI CompactRIO
    • NI R Series
    • NI FlexRIO
  • Motion and Vision
    • NI-Motion
    • NI-IMAQ
    • NI-IMAQdx
    • NI-IMAQ I/O
  • NI Industrial Controller
  • Real-Time and Embedded
    • NI-488.2
    • NI-Serial
  • Communication Buses and Protocols
    • NI-XNET
  • NI System Configuration


Driver Version Naming Changes
Driver versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version with which the driver was designed to work. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator. For example, NI-DAQmx 14.0.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2014. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI-DAQmx 9.9. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI-DAQmx 14.0.0.

