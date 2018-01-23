Download Link: DCD-Jan18.zip
Filesize: 11411.45 MB
Checksum (MD5):
Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; French; German; Japanese; Korean
Product Line: Device Drivers
Version: January 2018
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NOTE: Please read installation instructions before continuing!
This download includes the most popular drivers to improve interoperability between NI software hardware. Use this download to easily have your software recognize important hardware components. NI Device Drivers January 2018 contains the following drivers: