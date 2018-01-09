Description

Thank you for using NI-DCPower 17.5. NI-DCPower 17.5 provides support for customers using NI DC power supplies and source-measure units (SMUs).

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DCPower 17.5. NI-DCPower 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-DCPower 17.5 NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017 NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017 NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 and later

NI-DCPower 17.5 supports the following power supply and source-measure units (SMUs):