Download Link: NIDCPWR1750.exe
Filesize: 1743.33 MB
Checksum (MD5): ecde48af37ba8277588d90fb79b40812
Download Language: English; Japanese
Product Line: Power Supplies
Version: 17.5
Release date: 01-09-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP2) 64-bit
Thank you for using NI-DCPower 17.5. NI-DCPower 17.5 provides support for customers using NI DC power supplies and source-measure units (SMUs).
Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DCPower 17.5. NI-DCPower 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:
|NI Application Software
|Versions Support by NI-DCPower 17.5
|NI LabVIEW
|2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017
|NI LabVIEW NXG
|2.0
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2013 and later
|LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module
|2013 and later
NI-DCPower 17.5 supports the following power supply and source-measure units (SMUs):