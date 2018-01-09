NI-DCPower 17.5 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Language: English; Japanese

Product Line: Power Supplies

Version: 17.5

Release date: 01-09-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP2) 64-bit

Description

Thank you for using NI-DCPower 17.5. NI-DCPower 17.5 provides support for customers using NI DC power supplies and source-measure units (SMUs).

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-DCPower 17.5. NI-DCPower 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-DCPower 17.5
NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017
NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later
LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 and later

Supported Hardware

NI-DCPower 17.5 supports the following power supply and source-measure units (SMUs):

  • PXI-4110
  • PXIe-4112
  • PXIe-4113
  • PXI-4130
  • PXI-4132
  • PXIe-4135
  • PXIe-4136
  • PXIe-4137
  • PXIe-4138
  • PXIe-4139
  • PXIe-4140
  • PXIe-4141
  • PXIe-4142
  • PXIe-4143
  • PXIe-4144
  • PXIe-4145
  • PXIe-4154

Features

  • Support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-DCPower: Close all NI software Download and extract NIDCPWR1750.exe. This will unpack the driver files and begin the installation of NI-DCPower 17.5. To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-DCPower distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

