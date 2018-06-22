NI-DAQmx Runtime 18.1.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 229.29 MB

Checksum (MD5): 83b8fde690d25c139cf6339249fc5864

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; French; German; Japanese; Korean

Product Line: Multifunction DAQ

Version: 18.1

Release date: 06-22-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8 32-bit; Windows 8 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 32-bit; Windows 7 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

The NI-DAQmx Runtime provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications.

In previous versions, this distribution was known as the
"NI-DAQmx Core Runtime or NI-DAQmx Run-Time Engine - (Core)"

This distribution is intended for expert NI-DAQmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.

The NI-DAQmx Runtime contains all the features of the full version of NI-DAQmx except for the following:

  • Application development environment (ADE) support for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, and Measurement Studio
  • The DAQ Assistant
  • NI-DAQmx documentation
  • LabVIEW Real-Time support
  • Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX)

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-DAQmx Runtime:

  1. Download and run the self-extracting executable and follow the prompts.


To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future or you need to include the NI-DAQmx installer in an installer you build.

More Information

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • CAL-4353
  • DAQCard-6024E
  • DAQCard-6036E
  • DAQCard-6062E
  • DAQCard-6715
  • DAQCard-DIO-24
  • DAQPad-6015 for USB w/BNC Term
  • DAQPad-6015 for USB w/Mass Term
  • DAQPad-6015 for USB w/Screw Term
  • DAQPad-6016 for USB w/Screw Term
  • ENET-9205
  • ENET-9206
  • ENET-9211
  • ENET-9213
  • ENET-9215
  • ENET-9215 BNC
  • ENET-9219
  • ENET-9234
  • ENET-9237
  • ENET-9421
  • ENET-9421 DSUB
  • ENET-9472
  • ENET-9472 DSUB
  • ENET-9481
  • FD-11601
  • FD-11614
  • NI 2812
  • NI 2813
  • NI 2814
  • NI 2817
  • NI 9201
  • NI 9201 D-Sub
  • NI 9203
  • NI 9205
  • NI 9206
  • NI 9207
  • NI 9208
  • NI 9211
  • NI 9214
  • NI 9215
  • NI 9215 BNC
  • NI 9217
  • NI 9219
  • NI 9219
  • NI 9219 LEMO
  • NI 9221
  • NI 9221 D-Sub
  • NI 9221 D-Sub
  • NI 9222
  • NI 9223
  • NI 9225
  • NI 9227
  • NI 9229
  • NI 9229
  • NI 9229 BNC
  • NI 9229 BNC
  • NI 9229 BNC
  • NI 9231
  • NI 9232
  • NI 9233
  • NI 9233
  • NI 9234
  • NI 9235
  • NI 9236
  • NI 9237
  • NI 9237 with D-Sub
  • NI 9239
  • NI 9239
  • NI 9239 BNC
  • NI 9239 BNC
  • NI 9262
  • NI 9263
  • NI 9263 BNC
  • NI 9264
  • NI 9264
  • NI 9265
  • NI 9265
  • NI 9266
  • NI 9269
  • NI 9375
  • NI 9401
  • NI 9403
  • NI 9411
  • NI 9421
  • NI 9421 D-Sub
  • NI 9422
  • NI 9423
  • NI 9425
  • NI 9426
  • NI 9435
  • NI 9472
  • NI 9472 D-Sub
  • NI 9474
  • NI 9475
  • NI 9476
  • NI 9477
  • NI 9478
  • NI 9481
  • NI 9485
  • NI ELVIS II
  • NI PCIe-6251
  • NI PCIe-6259
  • NI PCIe-6535
  • NI PCIe-6536
  • NI PCIe-6537
  • NI PXIe-4496
  • NI PXIe-4498
  • NI PXIe-6251
  • NI PXIe-6259
  • NI PXIe-6535
  • NI PXIe-6536
  • NI PXIe-6537
  • NI USB-6341
  • NI USB-6343
  • NI USB-6351
  • NI USB-6353
  • NI USB-6356 (32MS)
  • NI USB-6356 (64MS)
  • NI USB-6361
  • NI USB-6363
  • NI USB-6366 (32MS)
  • NI USB-6366 (64MS)
  • NI USB-TC01
  • PCI-4021
  • PCI-4461
  • PCI-4462
  • PCI-4472
  • PCI-4472B
  • PCI-4474
  • PCI-4474
  • PCI-6010
  • PCI-6011E
  • PCI-6013
  • PCI-6014
  • PCI-6023E
  • PCI-6024E
  • PCI-6025E
  • PCI-6030E
  • PCI-6031E
  • PCI-6031E
  • PCI-6031E
  • PCI-6032E
  • PCI-6032E
  • PCI-6033E
  • PCI-6033E
  • PCI-6034E
  • PCI-6035E
  • PCI-6036E
  • PCI-6040E (PCI-MIO-16E-4)
  • PCI-6052E
  • PCI-6070E
  • PCI-6070E
  • PCI-6071E
  • PCI-6071E
  • PCI-6071E
  • PCI-6110
  • PCI-6111
  • PCI-6111
  • PCI-6115
  • PCI-6115
  • PCI-6120
  • PCI-6122
  • PCI-6123
  • PCI-6132
  • PCI-6133
  • PCI-6143
  • PCI-6154
  • PCI-6220
  • PCI-6221
  • PCI-6221
  • PCI-6221 (37-Pin)
  • PCI-6224
  • PCI-6225
  • PCI-6229
  • PCI-6230
  • PCI-6232
  • PCI-6233
  • PCI-6236
  • PCI-6238
  • PCI-6239
  • PCI-6250
  • PCI-6251
  • PCI-6251
  • PCI-6254
  • PCI-6255
  • PCI-6259
  • PCI-6280
  • PCI-6281
  • PCI-6281
  • PCI-6284
  • PCI-6289
  • PCI-6503
  • PCI-6509
  • PCI-6510
  • PCI-6511
  • PCI-6512
  • PCI-6513
  • PCI-6514
  • PCI-6515
  • PCI-6516
  • PCI-6517
  • PCI-6518
  • PCI-6519
  • PCI-6520
  • PCI-6521
  • PCI-6527
  • PCI-6527
  • PCI-6528
  • PCI-6533
  • PCI-6533
  • PCI-6533
  • PCI-6534
  • PCI-6534
  • PCI-6601
  • PCI-6602
  • PCI-6602
  • PCI-6602
  • PCI-6624
  • PCI-6703
  • PCI-6704
  • PCI-6711
  • PCI-6713
  • PCI-6722
  • PCI-6723
  • PCI-6731
  • PCI-6733
  • PCI-DIO-96
  • PCIe-6320
  • PCIe-6321
  • PCIe-6323
  • PCIe-6341
  • PCIe-6343
  • PCIe-6346
  • PCIe-6351
  • PCIe-6353
  • PCIe-6361
  • PCIe-6363
  • PXI-1010
  • PXI-1011
  • PXI-2501
  • PXI-2503
  • PXI-2510
  • PXI-2512
  • PXI-2514
  • PXI-2515
  • PXI-2527
  • PXI-2529
  • PXI-2530
  • PXI-2531
  • PXI-2532
  • PXI-2543
  • PXI-2545
  • PXI-2546
  • PXI-2547
  • PXI-2548
  • PXI-2549
  • PXI-2554
  • PXI-2555
  • PXI-2556
  • PXI-2557
  • PXI-2558
  • PXI-2559
  • PXI-2564
  • PXI-2565
  • PXI-2566
  • PXI-2567
  • PXI-2568
  • PXI-2569
  • PXI-2570
  • PXI-2571
  • PXI-2575
  • PXI-2576
  • PXI-2584
  • PXI-2585
  • PXI-2586
  • PXI-2590
  • PXI-2591
  • PXI-2593
  • PXI-2594
  • PXI-2595
  • PXI-2596
  • PXI-2597
  • PXI-2598
  • PXI-2599
  • PXI-2800
  • PXI-4021
  • PXI-4200
  • PXI-4204
  • PXI-4220
  • PXI-4224
  • PXI-4461
  • PXI-4461
  • PXI-4462
  • PXI-4472
  • PXI-4472
  • PXI-4472B
  • PXI-4474
  • PXI-4495
  • PXI-4496
  • PXI-4498
  • PXI-6025E
  • PXI-6030E
  • PXI-6031E
  • PXI-6040E
  • PXI-6052E
  • PXI-6070E
  • PXI-6071E
  • PXI-6115
  • PXI-6120
  • PXI-6122
  • PXI-6123
  • PXI-6132
  • PXI-6133
  • PXI-6143
  • PXI-6220
  • PXI-6221
  • PXI-6224
  • PXI-6225
  • PXI-6229
  • PXI-6230
  • PXI-6232
  • PXI-6233
  • PXI-6236
  • PXI-6238
  • PXI-6239
  • PXI-6250
  • PXI-6251
  • PXI-6254
  • PXI-6255
  • PXI-6259
  • PXI-6280
  • PXI-6281
  • PXI-6284
  • PXI-6289
  • PXI-6508
  • PXI-6509
  • PXI-6511
  • PXI-6512
  • PXI-6513
  • PXI-6514
  • PXI-6515
  • PXI-6521
  • PXI-6527
  • PXI-6527
  • PXI-6528
  • PXI-6529
  • PXI-6533
  • PXI-6534
  • PXI-6602
  • PXI-6602
  • PXI-6608
  • PXI-6624
  • PXI-6704
  • PXI-6711
  • PXI-6713
  • PXI-6722
  • PXI-6723
  • PXI-6733
  • PXIe-2512
  • PXIe-2514
  • PXIe-2515
  • PXIe-2531
  • PXIe-2543
  • PXIe-4300
  • PXIe-4330
  • PXIe-4331
  • PXIe-4353
  • PXIe-4492
  • PXIe-4497
  • PXIe-4499
  • PXIe-6124
  • PXIe-6341
  • PXIe-6349
  • PXIe-6356
  • PXIe-6358
  • PXIe-6361
  • PXIe-6363
  • PXIe-6366
  • PXIe-6368
  • PXIe-6376
  • PXIe-6378
  • SC-2350
  • SCXI-1000
  • SCXI-1000DC
  • SCXI-1001
  • SCXI-1100
  • SCXI-1102
  • SCXI-1102B
  • SCXI-1102C
  • SCXI-1104C
  • SCXI-1104C
  • SCXI-1112
  • SCXI-1120
  • SCXI-1120D
  • SCXI-1121
  • SCXI-1122
  • SCXI-1124
  • SCXI-1125
  • SCXI-1126
  • SCXI-1127
  • SCXI-1128
  • SCXI-1129
  • SCXI-1130
  • SCXI-1140
  • SCXI-1141
  • SCXI-1142
  • SCXI-1143
  • SCXI-1160
  • SCXI-1161
  • SCXI-1162
  • SCXI-1162HV
  • SCXI-1163
  • SCXI-1163R
  • SCXI-1166
  • SCXI-1167
  • SCXI-1169
  • SCXI-1175
  • SCXI-1190
  • SCXI-1191
  • SCXI-1192
  • SCXI-1193
  • SCXI-1194
  • SCXI-1195
  • SCXI-1314
  • SCXI-1314T
  • SCXI-1502
  • SCXI-1503
  • SCXI-1520
  • SCXI-1521
  • SCXI-1521B
  • SCXI-1530
  • SCXI-1531
  • SCXI-1540
  • SCXI-1581
  • SCXI-1600
  • SCXI-1600
  • USB-4431
  • USB-4432
  • USB-6008
  • USB-6008
  • USB-6008
  • USB-6009
  • USB-6009
  • USB-6009
  • USB-6210
  • USB-6211
  • USB-6212
  • USB-6212 BNC
  • USB-6212 Mass Term
  • USB-6215
  • USB-6216
  • USB-6216 BNC
  • USB-6216 Mass Term
  • USB-6218
  • USB-6218 BNC
  • USB-6221
  • USB-6221 BNC
  • USB-6225
  • USB-6225 Mass Term
  • USB-6229
  • USB-6229
  • USB-6229 BNC
  • USB-6251
  • USB-6251 BNC
  • USB-6251 Mass Term
  • USB-6255
  • USB-6255 Mass Term
  • USB-6259
  • USB-6259
  • USB-6259
  • USB-6259 BNC
  • USB-6259 Mass Term
  • USB-6281
  • USB-6281 Mass Term
  • USB-6289
  • USB-6289 Mass Term
  • USB-6501
  • USB-6509
  • USB-6509
  • USB-6525
  • USB-9201
  • USB-9201 D-Sub
  • USB-9211A
  • USB-9211A
  • USB-9213
  • USB-9215A
  • USB-9215A
  • USB-9221
  • USB-9237
  • USB-9421
  • USB-9421 D-Sub
  • USB-9472
  • USB-9472 D-Sub
  • USB-9481
  • WLS-9205
  • WLS-9206
  • WLS-9211
  • WLS-9213
  • WLS-9215
  • WLS-9215 BNC
  • WLS-9219
  • WLS-9234
  • WLS-9421
  • WLS-9421 DSUB
  • WLS-9472
  • WLS-9472 DSUB
  • WLS-9481
  • cDAQ-9171
  • cDAQ-9172
  • cDAQ-9174
  • cDAQ-9178
  • cDAQ-9181
  • cDAQ-9188
  • cDAQ-9191

