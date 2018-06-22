Description

The NI-DAQmx Runtime provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications.



In previous versions, this distribution was known as the

"NI-DAQmx Core Runtime or NI-DAQmx Run-Time Engine - (Core)"





This distribution is intended for expert NI-DAQmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.

The NI-DAQmx Runtime contains all the features of the full version of NI-DAQmx except for the following: