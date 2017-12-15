Description

NI-DAQmx Runtime 17.6.0 provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI-DAQmx 17.6.0 (Full Version).



In previous versions, this distribution was known as the NI-DAQmx Core Runtime or NI-DAQmx Run-Time Engine - (Core).



NI-DAQmx Runtime 17.6.0 does not install Measurement & Automation Explorer.

This distribution is intended for expert NI-DAQmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.

NI-DAQmx Runtime 17.6.0 contains all the features of the full version of NI-DAQmx 17.6.0 except for the following: