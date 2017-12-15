Download Link: NIDAQ1760f2Config.exe
Filesize: 1435.16 MB
Checksum (MD5): 25cd314aa82eddeee39d5b9f5cc493e5
Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; French; German; Japanese; Korean
Product Line: Multifunction DAQ
Version: 17.6
Release date: 12-15-2017
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8 32-bit; Windows 8 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 32-bit; Windows 7 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
NI-DAQmx Runtime 17.6.0 with Configuration Support provides a smaller footprint runtime driver for deploying applications developed using NI-DAQmx 17.6.0 (Full Version).
In previous versions, this distribution was known as the NI-DAQmx Configuration Runtime or NI-DAQmx Run-Time Engine - (Configuration with MAX).
NI-DAQmx Runtime 17.6.0 with Configuration Support contains all the features of the full version of NI-DAQmx 17.6.0 except for the following:
Perform the following steps to install NI-DAQmx Runtime with Configuration Support:
To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future or you need to include the NI-DAQmx installer in an installer you build.