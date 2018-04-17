Description

This is the firmware for the cDAQ-9188XT CompactDAQ chassis. For more information on upgrading the firmware on your network CompactDAQ device, view the following article: NI CompactDAQ Firmware.

Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) notices for this firmware are documented in the following article: cDAQ-9181/9184/9188/9191 Firmware FOSS Notices (Version 1.7.1).