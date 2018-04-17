Download Link: cDAQ-9188xt-1_7_1.zip
Filesize: 15.38 MB
Checksum (MD5): 32a7978bc509fc668e2cd163fac7b68d
Download Language: English
Product Line: CompactDAQ
Version: 1.7.1
Release date: 04-17-2018
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Any OS
This is the firmware for the cDAQ-9188XT CompactDAQ chassis. For more information on upgrading the firmware on your network CompactDAQ device, view the following article: NI CompactDAQ Firmware.
Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) notices for this firmware are documented in the following article: cDAQ-9181/9184/9188/9191 Firmware FOSS Notices (Version 1.7.1).
For step-by-step instructions on upgrading your firmware, please visit ni.com/info and enter info code cdaqfw.