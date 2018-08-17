Download Link: NICAN1800.exe
Filesize: 423.14 MB
Checksum (MD5): 6408a5d79f11be473a7ab48d634dd0ff
Download Language: English
Product Line: CAN
Version: 18.0
Release date: 08-17-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: PharLap; Windows 10; Windows 8; Windows 7
NI-CAN 18.0 replaces all former versions of NI-CAN. To learn more about what is new in NI-CAN 18.0, please refer to the readme.htm file.
You must install and run this version of the NI-CAN software on the following operating systems:
The NI-CAN installer does not support Windows NT/Me/2000/98/95.
This version of the NI-CAN software supports the following National Instruments hardware products on Windows and LabVIEW RT:
This version of the NI-CAN software supports the following National Instruments hardware products on Windows:
Note: PCMCIA-CAN and PCMCIA-CAN/2 interfaces are not supported on the 64-bit version of Windows Vista.
Several National Instruments Series 1 CAN hardware products are not supported in this version of NI-CAN. Install NI-CAN version 2.2 for support of the following hardware products (available on ni.com):
Install NI-CAN version 2.1.3 for support of the following AT (ISA) hardware products (available on ni.com):
The NI-CAN software supports only National Instruments CAN hardware products. For information about software for CAN products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.
This version of the NI-CAN software supports the following development environments:
Execute the NICAN1800.exe file. The self-extracting executable will create the installation files necessary for installing NI-CAN and then start the installation. After the installation completes, you may delete the installation image to recover disk space. You should not delete the installation image if you wish to be able to modify or repair the installation in the future.
The following devices are supported for use with this download: