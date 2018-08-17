Description

NI-CAN 18.0 replaces all former versions of NI-CAN. To learn more about what is new in NI-CAN 18.0, please refer to the readme.htm file.

Supported Operating Systems

You must install and run this version of the NI-CAN software on the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows 8 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)

The NI-CAN installer does not support Windows NT/Me/2000/98/95.

Supported Hardware

This version of the NI-CAN software supports the following National Instruments hardware products on Windows and LabVIEW RT:

PCI-CAN, PCI-CAN/2 (High-Speed; Series 1 and 2)

PCI-CAN/LS, PCI-CAN/LS2 (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant; Series 1 and 2)

PCI-CAN/DS, (Dual Speed: Port-1 High-Speed, Port-2 Low-Speed; Series 1)

PCI-CAN/XS, PCI-CAN/XS2, (Software-Selectable HS/LS/SW; Series 2)

PXI-8460, one-port or two-port (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant; Series 1 and 2)

PXI-8461, one-port or two-port (High-Speed; Series 1 and 2)

PXI-8462, (Dual Speed: Port-1 High-Speed, Port-2 Low-Speed; Series 1)

PXI-8464, one-port or two-port (Software-Selectable HS/LS/SW; Series 2)

This version of the NI-CAN software supports the following National Instruments hardware products on Windows:

USB-8472 (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN)

USB-8472s (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN with synchronization)

USB-8473 (High-Speed CAN)

USB-8473s (High-Speed CAN with synchronization)

USB-8476 (LIN)

USB-8476s (LIN with synchronization)

PCMCIA-CAN, PCMCIA-CAN/2 (Series 1 and 2)

Note: PCMCIA-CAN and PCMCIA-CAN/2 interfaces are not supported on the 64-bit version of Windows Vista.

Several National Instruments Series 1 CAN hardware products are not supported in this version of NI-CAN. Install NI-CAN version 2.2 for support of the following hardware products (available on ni.com):

PCI-CAN, (pre-1998 CAN card, part numbers 183887A-01 and 183887B-01)

PCI-CAN/2, (pre-1998 CAN card, part numbers 183887A-02 and 183887B-02)

PCMCIA-CAN, (pre-1998 CAN card, part numbers 184272A-01, 184272B-01, and 184272C-01)

PCMCIA-CAN/2, (pre-1998 CAN card, part numbers 184272A-02, 184272B-02, and 184272C-02)

Install NI-CAN version 2.1.3 for support of the following AT (ISA) hardware products (available on ni.com):

AT-CAN

AT-CAN/2 (ISAPNP cards; High Speed; Series 1)

The NI-CAN software supports only National Instruments CAN hardware products. For information about software for CAN products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.

Supported Development Environments

This version of the NI-CAN software supports the following development environments: