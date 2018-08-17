NI-CAN 18.0 - PharLap, Windows 10/8/7 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: CAN

Version: 18.0

Release date: 08-17-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: PharLap; Windows 10; Windows 8; Windows 7

Description

NI-CAN 18.0 replaces all former versions of NI-CAN. To learn more about what is new in NI-CAN 18.0, please refer to the readme.htm file.

 

Supported Operating Systems

You must install and run this version of the NI-CAN software on the following operating systems:

  • Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit)
  • Windows 8 (32-bit and 64-bit)
  • Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)

The NI-CAN installer does not support Windows NT/Me/2000/98/95.

Supported Hardware

This version of the NI-CAN software supports the following National Instruments hardware products on Windows and LabVIEW RT:

  • PCI-CAN, PCI-CAN/2 (High-Speed; Series 1 and 2)
  • PCI-CAN/LS, PCI-CAN/LS2 (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant; Series 1 and 2)
  • PCI-CAN/DS, (Dual Speed: Port-1 High-Speed, Port-2 Low-Speed; Series 1)
  • PCI-CAN/XS, PCI-CAN/XS2, (Software-Selectable HS/LS/SW; Series 2)
  • PXI-8460, one-port or two-port (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant; Series 1 and 2)
  • PXI-8461, one-port or two-port (High-Speed; Series 1 and 2)
  • PXI-8462, (Dual Speed: Port-1 High-Speed, Port-2 Low-Speed; Series 1)
  • PXI-8464, one-port or two-port (Software-Selectable HS/LS/SW; Series 2)

This version of the NI-CAN software supports the following National Instruments hardware products on Windows:

  • USB-8472 (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN)
  • USB-8472s (Low-Speed/Fault-Tolerant CAN with synchronization)
  • USB-8473 (High-Speed CAN)
  • USB-8473s (High-Speed CAN with synchronization)
  • USB-8476 (LIN)
  • USB-8476s (LIN with synchronization)
  • PCMCIA-CAN, PCMCIA-CAN/2 (Series 1 and 2)

Note: PCMCIA-CAN and PCMCIA-CAN/2 interfaces are not supported on the 64-bit version of Windows Vista.

Several National Instruments Series 1 CAN hardware products are not supported in this version of NI-CAN. Install NI-CAN version 2.2 for support of the following hardware products (available on ni.com):

  • PCI-CAN, (pre-1998 CAN card, part numbers 183887A-01 and 183887B-01)
  • PCI-CAN/2, (pre-1998 CAN card, part numbers 183887A-02 and 183887B-02)
  • PCMCIA-CAN, (pre-1998 CAN card, part numbers 184272A-01, 184272B-01, and 184272C-01)
  • PCMCIA-CAN/2, (pre-1998 CAN card, part numbers 184272A-02, 184272B-02, and 184272C-02)

Install NI-CAN version 2.1.3 for support of the following AT (ISA) hardware products (available on ni.com):

  • AT-CAN
  • AT-CAN/2 (ISAPNP cards; High Speed; Series 1)

The NI-CAN software supports only National Instruments CAN hardware products. For information about software for CAN products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.

Supported Development Environments

This version of the NI-CAN software supports the following development environments:

  • LabVIEW 2015 (32-bit), LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit), LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit), and LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit)
  • LabVIEW Real-Time (ETS) 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018
  • LabWindows/CVI 8.0 (or newer)
  • Microsoft Visual Basic 6.0
  • Microsoft Visual C/C++ 6.0
  • Borland C/C++

Installation Instructions

Execute the NICAN1800.exe file. The self-extracting executable will create the installation files necessary for installing NI-CAN and then start the installation. After the installation completes, you may delete the installation image to recover disk space. You should not delete the installation image if you wish to be able to modify or repair the installation in the future.

