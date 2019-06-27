Description

NI Bluetooth Toolkit Runtime for LabVIEW provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI Bluetooth Toolkit (Full Version).

This distribution is intended for expert NI Bluetooth Toolkit customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.

NI Bluetooth Toolkit Runtime for LabVIEW contains all the features of the full version of NI Bluetooth Toolkit except for the following: