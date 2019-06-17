Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-845x:

Close all NI software Download and run the self-extracting executable NI-845x_1900.exe. This will install NI-845x 19.0 and all necessary driver files.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-845x distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.