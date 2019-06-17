NI-845x 19.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 587.76 MB

Checksum (MD5): d40f143cb599aed00899a62a3f14350d

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: English

Product Line: I2C/SPI

Version: 19.0

Release date: 06-17-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Vista; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

The NI-845x software is required to use the NI USB-8451 and NI USB-8452 I2C and SPI interfaces. To learn more about what is new in NI-845x 19.0, please refer to the readme.htm file.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-845x:

  1. Close all NI software
  2. Download and run the self-extracting executable NI-845x_1900.exe. This will install NI-845x 19.0 and all necessary driver files.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-845x distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

More Information

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • LabVIEW Development System
  • USB-8451
  • USB-8451 OEM
  • USB-8452
  • USB-8452 OEM

