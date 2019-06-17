Download Link: ni-845x_19.0.0_offline.iso
Filesize: 587.76 MB
Checksum (MD5): d40f143cb599aed00899a62a3f14350d
Download Language: English
Product Line: I2C/SPI
Version: 19.0
Release date: 06-17-2019
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Vista; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
The NI-845x software is required to use the NI USB-8451 and NI USB-8452 I2C and SPI interfaces. To learn more about what is new in NI-845x 19.0, please refer to the readme.htm file.
Perform the following steps to install NI-845x:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-845x distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.
The following devices are supported for use with this download: