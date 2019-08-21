Download Link: NI5690190.zip
Filesize: 1501.48 MB
Checksum (MD5): c1710c5a8c82104fc751e46925cf5ea3
Download Language: English
Product Line: RF
Version: 19.0
Release date: 08-21-2019
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI-5690 19.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2019
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-5690 distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.
The following devices are supported for use with this download: