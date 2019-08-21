NI-5690 19.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Language: English

Product Line: RF

Version: 19.0

Release date: 08-21-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

NI-5690 19.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2019

Installation Instructions

  • Download NI5690190.zip and extract its contents. Run autorun.exe and follow the instructions.

    • To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-5690 distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

    Supported hardware

    The following devices are supported for use with this download:

    • PXI-5690
    • PXI-5691
    • PXI-5695

