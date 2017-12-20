Note: The LabVIEW SoftMotion Module 2017 f1 Patch fixes multiple critical issues with supervisory control for all axis types. It is a full installer and does not require you to first install the LabVIEW 2017 SoftMotion Module. See the Patch Details page
for more information.
NI LabVIEW software and the LabVIEW SoftMotion Module deliver graphical development for custom motion control applications. With LabVIEW SoftMotion, you can use the LabVIEW project to configure all of your motion axis settings, test your configuration, and tune your motors. When your hardware configuration is complete, you can use an interactive test panel to validate your configuration and move individual axes to verify the hardware setup.
LabVIEW SoftMotion offers the convenience of programming your motion profiles with high-level function block and Express VI APIs or a property and invoke node API for low-level customization. LabVIEW SoftMotion also features advanced functions for custom motion application design including trajectory generation, spline interpolation, position and velocity control, and encoder implementation. By combining LabVIEW SoftMotion with the NI C Series drive interface modules for CompactRIO, you can take advantage of the RIO Scan Interface for simplified application development for single-axis and multiaxis coordinated motion. For applications that require functionality or features that are not available with the C Series drive interface modules, LabVIEW SoftMotion provides User-Defined Variable axes and axis interface nodes, which you can use to create custom motion applications that add specialized I/O or customized control algorithms.
In addition, LabVIEW SoftMotion enables virtual prototyping for motion applications and machine design by connecting to the SOLIDWORKS Premium 3D CAD design application. With SoftMotion for SOLIDWORKS, National Instruments releases a pioneer version of software for simulating your designs created in SOLIDWORKS using actual motion profiles developed with SoftMotion function blocks. Because of this, you can visualize and optimize the design and evaluate different design concepts before incurring the cost of physical prototypes.