Filesize: 516.4 MB

Checksum (MD5): 7835efdc1cc49bb630b3c6d06a8b238f

Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 2017 SP1

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Module

Operating system: Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

The NI LabVIEW FPGA Module extends the LabVIEW graphical development platform to target field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) on NI reconfigurable I/O (RIO) hardware.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install LabVIEW FPGA Module 2017 SP1:

  1. Close all NI software.
  2. Run the self-extracting installer 2017SP1FPGA-Eng.exe and follow the prompts.
  3. Verify that the software installs correctly. In NI MAX expand My System»Software»LabVIEW 2017 and look for FPGA.
  4. Perform these steps for all development systems where you want to install.
  5. From a development system, reinstall all software to all deployed systems you wish to upgrade.
    6. (Note: Applies to deployed software only.)
To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future.

