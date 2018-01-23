LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Compile Farm Toolkit 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Link: 2017sp1FPGA-CFT.exe


Filesize: 274.65 MB

Checksum (MD5): 66551073e6bac812c3e3b565d8f5c41a

Download Language: English

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 2017 SP1

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Other

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

The NI LabVIEW FPGA Compile Farm Toolkit, a LabVIEW FPGA Module add-on, helps you create an on-site server to manage FPGA compilations easily.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Compile Farm Toolkit:

  1. Close all NI software.
  2. Run the self-extracting installer 2017LVFPGA-CFT.exe and follow the prompts.
  3. Verify that the patch installs correctly. In the Start Menu expand National Instruments»FPGA Compile Tools and look for FPGA Compile Server Configuration.
  4. Perform these steps for all development systems where you want to install.
  5. From a development system, reinstall all software to all deployed systems you wish to upgrade.
To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future.

