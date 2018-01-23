Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install LabVIEW 2017 SP1 FPGA Compile Farm Toolkit:

Close all NI software. Run the self-extracting installer 2017LVFPGA-CFT.exe and follow the prompts. Verify that the patch installs correctly. In the Start Menu expand National Instruments»FPGA Compile Tools and look for FPGA Compile Server Configuration. Perform these steps for all development systems where you want to install. From a development system, reinstall all software to all deployed systems you wish to upgrade.

To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future.