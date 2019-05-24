Description

Experimental Physics and Industrial Control System (EPICS) is a software architecture for building distributed control systems to operate devices such as particle accelerators, telescopes, and other large experiments. With the EPICS client in LabVIEW, you can connect to an EPICS IOC to read and write from process variables. The provided self-extracting EXE allows users to create EPICS Client I/O Servers in LabVIEW 2019 without installing the LabVIEW DSC or Real-Time Modules.