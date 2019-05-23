Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install the NI Measurements Live Support Files 2.0:

Close all NI software. Run the 2019MeasurementsLive-Mac.dmg and select NI Measurements Live Support Files.pkg. The installation will tell you if it completed successfully. Perform these steps for all development systems where you want to install.

To conserve disk space, you can delete the dmg. It is recommended that you keep the dmg in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future.