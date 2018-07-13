Download Link: 2018SP1MeasurementsLive-Mac.dmg
Filesize: 64.52 MB
Checksum (MD5): 54a35280a6809fbbf67569980b5ec0f9
Download Language: English
Product Line: LabVIEW
Version: 2018 SP1
Release date: 07-13-2018
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Mac OS
The NI Measurements Live Support Files provide you with a set of user-friendly instrument soft front panels (SFPs) which allow you to interactively measure and generate data from the hardware instruments on the NI ELVIS III.
Perform the following steps to install the NI Measurements Live Support Files 1.1: