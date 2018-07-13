Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install the NI Measurements Live Support Files 1.1:

Close all NI software. Double-click 2018SP1MeasurementsLive.exe. The installation will tell you if it completed successfully. Perform these steps for all development systems where you want to install.

To conserve disk space, you can delete the exe. It is recommended that you keep the exe in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future.