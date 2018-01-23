Download Link: LVPlatform2017_EvalLicenses.zip
Filesize: 14.59 KByte
Checksum (MD5): 1d80840192558079de6fade75b633f90
Download Language: English
Product Line: LabVIEW
Version: 2017 SP1
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Other
Operating system: Windows
These are the default evaluation license files that install with the LabVIEW 2017 SP1 Platform DVD. If for some reason your license files become corrupt or are deleted, follow the below directions to restore the default files.
Download LVPlatform2017SP1_EvalLicenses.zip and extract the files. Follow the installation instructions to install the licenses of interest. After the files are installed, you may need to re-activate software through the NI License Manager.
Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows 8.1
To install the license files, copy the license files of interest to:
%SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses
ProgramData is a hidden folder in Windows Vista and later that is used to store program settings and user data. Activate LabVIEW if needed.