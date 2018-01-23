LabVIEW Development System 2017 SP1 - Platform Evaluation License Files - Windows 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 14.59 KByte

Checksum (MD5): 1d80840192558079de6fade75b633f90

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 2017 SP1

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Other

Operating system: Windows

Description

These are the default evaluation license files that install with the LabVIEW 2017 SP1 Platform DVD. If for some reason your license files become corrupt or are deleted, follow the below directions to restore the default files.

Installation Instructions

Download LVPlatform2017SP1_EvalLicenses.zip and extract the files. Follow the installation instructions to install the licenses of interest. After the files are installed, you may need to re-activate software through the NI License Manager.

Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows 8.1

To install the license files, copy the license files of interest to:

%SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses

ProgramData is a hidden folder in Windows Vista and later that is used to store program settings and user data. Activate LabVIEW if needed.

