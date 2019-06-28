Industrial Controller Device Drivers 19.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Link: ni-industrial-controller_19.0.0_offline.iso


Filesize: 2656.8 MB

Checksum (MD5): 9c9f7cc319a38dfb7d4db9b96b78e3ab

Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Download Language: English

Product Line: HMI and Industrial PC

Version: 19.0

Release date: 06-28-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Features

  • Support for LabVIEW 2019 (32- and 64-bit)

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • IC-3120
  • IC-3121
  • IC-3171
  • IC-3172
  • IC-3173

