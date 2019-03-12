Download Link: BIOS_IC-3173_1.1.2f0_USB.zip
Filesize: 6.75 MB
Checksum (MD5): 7a98c879002d24994e66148fa3556b1e
Download Language: English
Product Line: Industrial I/O
Version: 1.1.2f0
Release date: 03-12-2019
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Linux RT; Windows
This BIOS version is compatible with all IC-317x controllers. It addresses the Spectre Variant 2, Variant 3a, Variant 4, and Foreshadow vulnerabilities.
BIOS UPDATE INSTRUCTIONS
STEP 1: Create Bootable USB Key
--------------------------------------------------------
To use this application, you must have a USB flash disk. This USB flash disk will be formatted so that, when booted, it prepares the system for a BIOS update. This application runs on Microsoft Windows operating systems.
NOTE: Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
To use the application, follow these steps:
STEP 2: Update BIOS in DOS
--------------------------------------------