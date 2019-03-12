Installation Instructions

BIOS UPDATE INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Create Bootable USB Key

--------------------------------------------------------

To use this application, you must have a USB flash disk. This USB flash disk will be formatted so that, when booted, it prepares the system for a BIOS update. This application runs on Microsoft Windows operating systems.

NOTE: Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!

To use the application, follow these steps:

Insert a USB flash disk into one of your computer's USB slots. After the OS has finished identifying the USB drive, run the CreateUSBUtilityDisk.exe application. The application will detect all USB flash disks in the system and display them in a drop-down list. Select the USB flash disk you would like to make bootable using the drop-down list. After selecting the appropriate disk, click the "Make Bootable" button. The application will format the USB flash disk with a bootable DOS image and HDD diagnostic application. A progress bar will indicate when the application is finished formatting the disk. Close the application by clicking "Close". The USB flash disk should now be bootable.



STEP 2: Update BIOS in DOS

--------------------------------------------