Description

This BIOS update is compatible with IC-312x RT controllers. See the following download page for the equivalent Windows-based IC-312x BIOS update.

IC-312x Windows BIOS 1.3.1f100 for Bootable USB Drive

This BIOS version addresses the Spectre Variant 2, Variant 3a, Variant 4, and Foreshadow vulnerabilities.

Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!