Installation Instructions

You may use the Web page of your GPIB-ENET/1000 to update your firmware by clicking the Update link under the Firmware heading in the Details section. You need to log in for this feature to work. Then browse to the firmware download: GPIB-ENET-1000_FW_1.2.1f0.bin. Note: Running a firmware update will interrupt any currently executing applications. Please stop any running applications before updating firmware.