Filesize: 492 Byte

Checksum (MD5): 8cbde5592b2128460dcf02e22cf6af6d

Download Language: English

Product Line: Multifunction DAQ

Version: 2018 R3

Release date: 06-22-2018

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7

Description

These are the default FlexLogger Evaluation License Files that install with FlexLogger 2018 R3. If for some reason your FlexLogger license files become corrupt or are deleted, follow the directions to restore the default files.

Installation Instructions

Download FL_2018_R3_Eval.zip. Follow the installation instructions to install the licenses of interest. After the files are installed, you may need to re-activate software through the NI License Manager.

Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit), Windows 8.1, Windows 10

To install the license files, copy the license files of interest to:

%SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses

ProgramData is a hidden folder in Windows Vista and later that is used to store program settings, user data etc. Activate FlexLogger if needed.

