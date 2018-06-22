Download Link: FL_2018_R3_Eval.zip
Filesize: 492 Byte
Checksum (MD5): 8cbde5592b2128460dcf02e22cf6af6d
Download Language: English
Product Line: Multifunction DAQ
Version: 2018 R3
Release date: 06-22-2018
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7
These are the default FlexLogger Evaluation License Files that install with FlexLogger 2018 R3. If for some reason your FlexLogger license files become corrupt or are deleted, follow the directions to restore the default files.
Download FL_2018_R3_Eval.zip. Follow the installation instructions to install the licenses of interest. After the files are installed, you may need to re-activate software through the NI License Manager.
To install the license files, copy the license files of interest to:
%SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses
ProgramData is a hidden folder in Windows Vista and later that is used to store program settings, user data etc. Activate FlexLogger if needed.