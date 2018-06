Description

FlexLogger helps you build flexible, scalable data-logging systems with CompactDAQ hardware, no programming required. You can use sensor-specific configuration workflows to quickly set up, visualize, and log a mix of synchronized analog sensor, digital pulse frequency, and CAN measurements. FlexLogger automatically saves metadata documenting your test configuration, so you can quickly trace test results and make comparisons across multiple tests. You can interactively review test results in the integrated data viewer to visually inspect your data and draw conclusions.