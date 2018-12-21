Installation Instructions

To learn more about the ECUMC Toolkit, please refer to the readme.htm file.

Execute the ECUMC1850.exe file. The self-extracting executable will create the installation files necessary for installing the ECU M&C Toolkit and then start the installation. After the installation completes, you may delete the installation image to recover disk space. You should not delete the installation image if you wish to be able to modify or repair the installation in the future.