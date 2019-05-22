Digital Systems Development Board Driver for LabVIEW 2019 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 806.28 MB

Checksum (MD5): 05fb670346820691be76f321fde28140

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 2019

Release date: 05-22-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

The Digital Systems Development Board (DSDB) is designed for educators who want to teach fundaments of Digital Electronics in a hands-on laboratory, primarily in Electrical Engineering programs. The DSDB is an add-on board to NI ELVIS expanding its applications to new teaching areas and strengthening its multi-disciplinary value. The Digital Systems Development Board Driver for LabVIEW 2019 provides LabVIEW support of this board and allows you to program the peripherals with FPGA IO Nodes, like LED, slide switch, push button, Pmod terminal, MXP. HDMI, VGA, audio, OLED, touch panel, TFT, etc.

Installation Instructions

Complete the following steps to install the Digital Systems Development Board Driver for LabVIEW 2019:

Note: The LabVIEW 2019 and LabVIEW 2019 FPGA Module are required to install LabVIEW support with this driver.
1. Log in to the computer as an administrator or as a user with administrative privileges.
2. Disconnect all NI USB devices (cables and embedded) from the host computer.
3. Download and run DSDB2019.exe.
4. Follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

