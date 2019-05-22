Description

The Digital Systems Development Board (DSDB) is designed for educators who want to teach fundaments of Digital Electronics in a hands-on laboratory, primarily in Electrical Engineering programs. The DSDB is an add-on board to NI ELVIS expanding its applications to new teaching areas and strengthening its multi-disciplinary value. The Digital Systems Development Board Driver for LabVIEW 2019 provides LabVIEW support of this board and allows you to program the peripherals with FPGA IO Nodes, like LED, slide switch, push button, Pmod terminal, MXP. HDMI, VGA, audio, OLED, touch panel, TFT, etc.