Download Language: English

Product Line: DIAdem

Version: 2018

Release date: 07-16-2018

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 64-bit; Windows Server 2016; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

New Features in DIAdem 2018

General

  • DIAdem offers a much higher resolution for time channels.
  • Improvement to parts of the interface through modern, flat design.
  • New command for creating a MQTT object. The MQTT object provides the Message Queue Telemetry Transport Protocol in DIAdem. The MQTT protocol is an open message protocol for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication for the transmission of telemetry data between devices.
  • For the display of new curves, you can choose between six predefined color schemes or define your own color scheme.

DIAdem NAVIGATOR, DataFinder, Data Portal

  • Lossless compression of the metadata of TDM files.
  • Optimization of the data type of mass data without significant errors.
  • The Bus Log Converter now also supports the AUTOSAR format, Head Acoustics, and the Bus Log Raw format.
  • The context menu of the Data Portal has been revised and can be adapted by the user through the script interface.

DIAdem VIEW

  • You can switch between absolute and relative time displays.
  • You can specify a channel that DIAdem uses to color the track in the map display. DIAdem divides the colors of the palette between the largest and the smallest value of the color channel.
  • You can change line thickness for curves, for example, to improve the curve display on high-resolution monitors.
  • You can now draw curves with edge smoothing.
  • In the global DIAdem settings, you can define your own colors that DIAdem automatically uses to create new curves.
  • The display of very long, monochrome tracks in the map display has been accelerated.

DIAdem ANALYSIS

  • New smoothing function: The 4253H filter applies several smoothing in succession, resulting in a smooth signal, but with essential structures still visible.
  • New geo functions
    - GPS distance from start: Calculates the shortest distance of a GPS coordinate to the following GPS coordinate, taking into account the ellipsoidal shape of the Earth. The function sums up the distance values.
    - Calculate SRTM altitude profiles: Determines the corresponding altitude values from longitude and latitude.
    - Humidity functions: Conversion of the relative humidity into absolute humidity and vice versa.
  • The new ChnEvent function ChnEventInvalidValues checks whether invalid values are contained in a channel.
  • An exact check of the value difference has been added to the function ChnEventDetectionDifference. To do so, the function supports three further test modes.

DIAdem REPORT

  • In DIAdem REPORT you can switch between absolute and relative time displays.
  • Revision of the PowerPoint export: Exporting to PPTX format no longer requires PowerPoint to be installed. DIAdem no longer supports export to PPT format, but only to PPTX format. You must convert existing PPT templates to PPTX format. The PowerPoint export can now attach slides to an existing PPTX file.
  • Attaching PDF and PPTX files is now also possible directly from the interface.
  • New display type "Spider axis systems": With the spider axis systems you can display data of the same categories in the form of a spider web or radar diagram.
  • Bar displays can also be grouped.
  • Bar displays can also be stacked on top of each other.
  • In constants and coordinates you can specify a second coordinate and color the areas between these coordinates. You can also add a comment field to the coordinates.
  • In 2D curve displays you can specify the color channel with the values DIAdem uses to display the curves in the palette colors.
  • In a 3D axis system with a 3D curve display, you specify a color channel whose values DIAdem uses for displaying the curve in the palette colors.
  • At various points, such as bars, filled surfaces, or 3D contour tables, you can set the transparency of the color in the dialog box.
  • In a 3D axis system with a 3D curve, you can choose whether DIAdem displays the 3D curve or just a projection to the planes.
  • The characteristic diagram display is much faster, especially for large arrays.
  • The PDF output of large characteristic diagrams produces much smaller files.
  • In the global DIAdem settings, you can define your own colors that DIAdem automatically uses to create new curves.
  • The context menu of the REPORT objects has been revised and can be adapted by the user on the script interface.
  • Because the zoom mode has been revised, you can position objects more precisely.

DIAdem DAC / DIAdem VISUAL

  • You can change the configuration of the display blocks during the measurement.
  • The configuration dialog boxes have been revised in order to structure the block settings clearer.
  • Support of cDAQ Chassis with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN).
  • The ECUMC driver now also supports data output.
  • The XNET driver now supports AUTOSAR.
  • You can now configure the visibility of signals in the display blocks with a checkbox in the same way as in the REPORT and VIEW panels.

DIAdem SCRIPT

  • The tabs have been moved up from the bottom of the workspace. Each tab has its own close icon.
  • The performance of the CodeCompletion function - the automatic display of a list of objects, commands, and procedures - is improved.
  • You can use the TaskPanel control to define a control with expandable groups containing sub-entries in the user dialog box. You can change the content dynamically, determine the selected entry, and react to a click on this entry.
  • The configuration dialog boxes of the Data Preprocessor and the Analysis Server have been revised. For example, you can edit the contents of an Analysis Server packet, such as scripts and layouts, directly in the configuration dialog box.

Corrected Errors in DIAdem 2018

Installation Instructions

To install DIAdem 2018 you need write access for the DIAdem program folder.

Please exit DIAdem and the DataFinder and start the self-extracting installer. The installer copies all files into the appropriate folders.

The installation program overwrites earlier files.

