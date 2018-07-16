DIAdem 2018 - 64 bit - German 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Choose your download option


Filesize: 761.16 MB

Checksum (MD5): c675ffbb862427f0275e6dd96074dce9

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: DIAdem

Version: 2018

Release date: 07-16-2018

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 64-bit; Windows Server 2016; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Activations/Upgrades

Download the current evaluation software

Description

Neuerungen in DIAdem 2018

Allgemeines

  • DIAdem bietet eine deutlich höhere Auflösung für Zeitkanäle.
  • Verbesserung von Teilen der Oberfläche durch modernes, flaches Design.
  • Neuer Befehl zur Erstellung eines MQTT-Objekt. Das MQTT-Objekt stellt das Message Queue Telemetry Transport-Protokoll in DIAdem zur Verfügung. Das MQTT-Protokoll ist ein offenes Nachrichtenprotokoll für die Maschine-zu-Maschine-Kommunikation (M2M) zur Übertragung von Telemetriedaten zwischen Geräten.
  • Sie können für die Darstellung neuer Kurven zwischen sechs vorgegebenen Farbschemata wählen oder ein eigenes Farbschema definieren.

DIAdem-NAVIGATOR, DataFinder, Datenportal

  • Verlustfreie Komprimierung der Metadaten von TDM-Dateien.
  • Optimierung des Datentyps der Massendaten ohne signifikanten Fehler.
  • Der Bus-Log-Converter unterstützt nun auch das AUTOSAR-Format, Head Acoustics und das Bus-Log Raw Format.
  • Das Kontextmenü des Datenportals wurde überarbeitet und kann vom Anwender über die Script-Schnittstelle angepasst werden.

DIAdem-VIEW

  • Sie können zwischen absoluten und relativen Zeitdarstellungen umschalten.
  • Sie können einen Kanal bestimmen, den DIAdem für eine Einfärbung der Spur in der Kartendarstellung verwendet. DIAdem teilt die Farben der Palette zwischen dem größten und kleinsten Wert des Farbkanals auf.
  • Sie können die Liniendicke für Kurven verändern, um die Darstellung von Kurven beispielsweise auf hochauflösenden Monitoren zu verbessern.
  • Sie können Kurven jetzt mit Kantenglättung zeichnen.
  • In den globalen DIAdem-Einstellungen können Sie Anwenderfarben definieren, die DIAdem automatisch zur Erstellung neuer Kurven verwendet.
  • Die Darstellung von sehr langen, einfarbigen Tracks in der Kartendarstellung wurde beschleunigt.

DIAdem-ANALYSIS

  • Neue Glättungsfunktion: Der 4253H-Filter wendet mehrere Glättungen nacheinander an, was zu einem glatten Signal führt, bei dem wesentliche Strukturen aber weiterhin sichtbar sind.
  • Neue Geo-Funktionen:
    - GPS-Abstand vom Start: Berechnet unter Berücksichtigung der Ellipsoid-Form der Erde den kürzesten Abstand einer GPS-Koordinate zu der folgenden GPS-Koordinate. Dabei summiert die Funktion die Abstandswerte auf.
    - SRTM-Höhenprofil berechnen: Bestimmt aus Längen- und Breitengraden die zugehörigen Höhenwerte.
    - Feuchtefunktionen: Umrechnung von relativer Feuchte in absolute Feuchte und umgekehrt.
  • Die neue ChnEvent-Funktion ChnEventInvalidValues prüft, ob ungültige Werte in einem Kanal enthalten sind.
  • Die Funktion ChnEventDetectionDifference wurde um die exakte Prüfung auf eine Wertdifferenz erweitert. Dazu unterstützt die Funktion jetzt drei weitere Prüfmodi.

DIAdem-REPORT

  • In DIAdem-REPORT können Sie zwischen absoluten und relativen Zeitdarstellungen umschalten.
  • Überarbeitung des PowerPoint-Exports: Für den Export in das PPTX-Format ist kein installiertes PowerPoint mehr erforderlich. DIAdem unterstützt nicht mehr den Export in das PPT-Format, sondern nur noch in das PPTX-Format. Vorhandene PPT-Vorlagen müssen Sie in das PPTX-Format umwandeln. Der PowerPoint-Export kann jetzt Folien an eine bestehende PPTX-Datei anhängen.
  • Das Anhängen von PDF- und PPTX-Dateien ist jetzt auch direkt über die Oberfläche möglich.
  • Neue Darstellungsart "Netzachsensysteme": Mit den Netzachsensystemen können Sie Daten gleicher Kategorien in Form eines Spinnennetzes oder Radardiagramms darstellen.
  • Balkendarstellungen können Sie auch gruppiert darstellen.
  • Balkendarstellungen können Sie auch übereinander gestapelt darstellen.
  • In Konstanten und Koordinaten können Sie eine zweite Koordinate angeben und die Bereiche zwischen diesen Koordinaten einfärben. Zu den Koordinaten können Sie zusätzlich ein Kommentarfeld hinzufügen.
  • In 2D-Kurvendarstellungen können Sie einen Farbkanal angeben, dessen Werte DIAdem zur Darstellung der Kurve in den Palettenfarben verwendet.
  • In einem 3D-Achsensystem mit Raumkurve können Sie einen Farbkanal angeben, dessen Werte DIAdem zur Darstellung der Kurve in den Palettenfarben verwendet.
  • An verschieden Stellen, wie Balken, gefüllten Flachen oder 3D-Höhentabellen können Sie über den Dialog die Transparenz der Farben einstellen.
  • In einem 3D-Achsensystem mit Raumkurve können Sie wählen, ob DIAdem die Raumkurve oder nur eine Projektion auf die Ebenen anzeigt.
  • Die Kennfelddarstellung ist insbesondere bei großen Datenfeldern deutlich schneller.
  • Die PDF-Ausgabe großer Kennfelder erzeugt deutlich kleinere Dateien.
  • In den globalen DIAdem-Einstellungen können Sie Anwenderfarben definieren, die DIAdem automatisch zur Erstellung neuer Kurven verwendet.
  • Das Kontextmenü der REPORT-Objekte wurde überarbeitet und kann vom Anwender über die Script-Schnittstelle angepasst werden.
  • Sie können Objekte durch eine Überarbeitung des Zoom-Modus genauer positionieren.

DIAdem-DAC/DIAdem-VISUAL

  • Sie können die Konfiguration der Darstellungsblöcke während der Messung ändern.
  • Überarbeitung der Konfigurationsdialoge zur übersichtlicheren Gliederung der Blockeinstellungen.
  • Unterstützung von cDAQ Chassis mit Time Sensitive Networking (TSN).
  • Der ECUMC-Treiber unterstützt jetzt auch eine Datenausgabe.
  • Der XNET-Treiber unterstützt jetzt auch AUTOSAR.
  • Sie können die Sichtbarkeit von Signalen in den Anzeigeblöcken jetzt wie in den Modulen REPORT und VIEW über eine Checkbox konfigurieren.

DIAdem-SCRIPT

  • Die Registerkarten wurden vom unteren Rand des Arbeitsbereichs nach oben verschoben. Jede Registerkarte hat ein eigenes Symbol zum Schließen.
  • Die Autovervollständigung, also die automatische Anzeige einer Liste von Objekten, Befehlen und Prozeduren, wurde beschleunigt.
  • Über das neue TaskPanel-Steuerelement definieren Sie auf einfache Weise im Anwenderdialog ein Steuerelement, das aufklappbare Gruppen enthält, die selber Untereinträge enthalten. Sie können den Inhalt dynamisch verändern, den ausgewählten Eintrag bestimmen und auf das Anklicken dieses Eintrags reagieren.
  • Die Dialoge zur Konfiguration des Data Preprocessors und des Analysis Server wurden überarbeitet. Sie können beispielsweise Inhalte eines Analysis Server-Pakets, wie Scripte und Layouts direkt aus dem Konfigurationsdialog heraus bearbeiten.

Installation Instructions

Zur Installation des DIAdem 2018 sind Schreibrechte auf dem DIAdem-Programmordner erforderlich.

Bitte beenden Sie DIAdem und den DataFinder und starten den selbstentpackenden Installer. Das Installationsprogramm kopiert alle Dateien in die entsprechenden Ordner.

Das Installationsprogramm überschreibt ältere Dateien.

Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit