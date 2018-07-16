DIAdem 2018 - 64 bit - Japanese 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 763.36 MB

Checksum (MD5): 7a2cfe010e07bcf603fc0f8fe5a531c0

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: DIAdem

Version: 2018

Release date: 07-16-2018

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2016; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

DIAdem 2018の新機能

一般

  • DIAdemは、時間チャンネルに対してはるかに高い分解能を提供します。
  • モダンでフラットなデザインによるインタフェースの部分の改良。
  • MQTTオブジェクトを作成するための新規のコマンド。MQTTオブジェクトはDIAdemのMessage Queue Telemetry Transportプロトコルを提供します。MQTTプロトコルは、デバイス間の遠隔測定データの伝送を行うマシンツーマシン (M2M) 通信のためのオープンメッセージプロトコルです。
  • 新しいカーブを表示するには、6つの事前に定義されたカラースキームを選択するか、独自のカラースキームを定義します。

DIAdem NAVIGATOR、DataFinder、Data Portal

  • TDMファイルのメタデータのロスレス圧縮。
  • 大量データのデータタイプを重大なエラーなく最適化。
  • Bus Logコンバータは、AUTOSAR形式、Head Acoustics、Bus Log Raw形式をサポートしています。
  • Data Portalのショートカットメニューが改訂され、スクリプトインタフェースを介してユーザが変更できます。

DIAdem VIEW

  • 絶対時間と相対時間の表示を切り替えることができます。
  • DIAdemがマップ表示に追跡の色を付けるために使用するチャンネルを指定できます。DIAdemは、カラーチャンネルの最大値と最小値の間でパレットの色を分割します。
  • カーブのラインの太さを変更できます。たとえば、高解像度モニタのカーブ表示を改善することができます。
  • エッジスムージングを使用してカーブを描けるようになりました。
  • グローバルDIAdem設定で、DIAdemが新規のカーブを作成するために自動的に使用する独自の色を定義できます。
  • 非常に長いモノクロトラックのマップ表示が加速されました。

DIAdem ANALYSIS

  • 新規の平滑化関数: 4253Hフィルタは連続していくつかの平滑化を適用し、スムーズな信号が得られますが、本質的な構造がまだ目視確認できます。
  • 新規のジオ関数
    - 開始からのGPS距離: 地球の楕円形を考慮して、2つのGPS座標間の最短距離を計算します。この関数は、距離の値を合計します。
    - SRTM標高プロファイルの計算: 経度と緯度から対応する標高値を求めます。
    - 湿度関数: 相対湿度の絶対湿度への変換、またはその逆。
  • 新規のChnEvent関数ChnEventInvalidValuesは、無効な値がチャンネルに含まれているかどうかをチェックします。
  • 値の差の正確なチェックが関数ChnEventDetectionDifferenceに追加されました。そのために、この関数はさらに3つのテストモードをサポートしています。

DIAdem REPORT

  • DIAdem REPORTでは、絶対時間と相対時間の表示を切り替えることができます。
  • PowerPointのエクスポートの改訂: PPTX形式へのエクスポートで、PowerPointがインストールされている必要はありません。DIAdemでは、PPT形式へのエクスポートはサポートされなくなり、PPTX形式へのエクスポートのみがサポートされています。既存のPPTテンプレートをPPTX形式に変換する必要があります。PowerPointのエクスポートで、既存のPPTXファイルにスライドを添付できるようになりました。
  • PDFおよびPPTXファイルの添付もインタフェースから直接行うことができます。
  • 新規の表示タイプ「スパイダー軸システム」: スパイダー軸システムでは、くもの巣またはレーダー図の形で同じカテゴリのデータを表示できます。
  • バー表示もグループ化できます。
  • バー表示は、互いに積み重ねることもできます。
  • 定数と座標では、2番目の座標を指定して、これらの座標の間の領域に色を付けることができます。座標にコメントフィールドを追加することもできます。
  • 2Dカーブ表示では、DIAdemがパレットカラーでカーブを表示するために使用する値でカラーチャンネルを指定できます。
  • 3Dカーブ表示の3D軸システムでは、DIAdemの値がパレットカラーでカーブを表示するために使用するカラーチャンネルを指定します。
  • バー、塗りつぶし表面、3D等高線テーブルなどのさまざまなポイントにおいて、ダイアログボックスで色の透明度を設定できます。
  • 3Dカーブを使用した3D軸システムでは、3Dカーブを表示するのか、平面のみを投影するのかを選択できます。
  • 特性要因図の表示は、特に大規模な配列ではるかに高速です。
  • 大規模な特性要因図のPDF出力では、はるかに小さなファイルが生成されます。
  • グローバルDIAdem設定で、DIAdemが新規のカーブを作成するために自動的に使用する独自の色を定義できます。
  • REPORTオブジェクトのショートカットメニューが改訂され、スクリプトインタフェースでユーザが変更できます。
  • ズームモードが改訂されたため、オブジェクトをより正確に配置できます。

DIAdem DAC / DIAdem VISUAL

  • 測定中に表示ブロックの構成を変更できます。
  • ブロック設定をより明確に構造化するために、構成ダイアログボックスが改訂されました。
  • Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) を使用したcDAQシャーシのサポート
  • ECUMCドライバはデータ出力もサポートするようになりました。
  • XNETドライバはAUTOSARをサポートするようになりました。
  • REPORTパネルおよびVIEWパネルと同じ方法でチェックボックスを使用して、表示ブロック内の信号の可視性を構成できるようになりました。

DIAdem SCRIPT

  • タブは、ワークスペースの下部から上に移動しています。各タブには独自の閉じるアイコンがあります。
  • オブジェクト、コマンド、およびプロシージャのリストの自動表示 (CodeCompletion関数) のパフォーマンスが改善されました。
  • TaskPanelコントロールを使用して、ユーザダイアログボックスにサブエントリを含む展開可能なグループを持つコントロールを定義できます。コンテンツを動的に変更し、選択したエントリを決定し、このエントリのクリックに反応することができます。
  • Data PreprocessorとAnalysis Serverの構成ダイアログボックスが改訂されました。たとえば、構成ダイアログボックスで、スクリプトやレイアウトなどのAnalysis Serverパケットの内容を直接編集できます。

DIAdem 2018で修正されたエラー

Installation Instructions

To install DIAdem 2018 you need write access for the DIAdem program folder.

Please exit DIAdem and the DataFinder and start the self-extracting installer. The installer copies all files into the appropriate folders.

The installation program overwrites earlier files.

