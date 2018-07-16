Download Link: diadem_2018_licenses.zip
Filesize: 6.49 KByte
Checksum (MD5): 02a196554565f8c9b95c8e5bcb0f9096
Download Language: English
Product Line: DIAdem
Version: 2018
Release date: 07-16-2018
Software type: Other
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2016; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
These are the default Evaluation License Files which install with DIAdem 2018. Copy to "...\National Instruments\Shared\License Manager\Licenses\" and activate.