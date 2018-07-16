Data Management Software Suite 2018 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 1674.73 MB

Checksum (MD5): ec9b8524753b443f9f7b22373ef62450

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: DIAdem

Version: 2018

Release date: 07-16-2018

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows Server 2016; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

New Features in TDM Server 2018

  • New application "Data Navigator". Data Navigator is a web application which you use for browsing the DataFinder servers of TDM Server without having to install the program on the client computer. You can execute quick searches and
    advanced searches, evaluate the properties of the search results, and save search results in the original or in the TDM format on your hard disk.
  • Create and restore backups of an analysis server.
  • Optimize the background processes of DataFinder, for example when deleting DataPlugins or search areas, so that the DataFinder can react faster to requests from the client.
  • Exclusive editing of a server instance to accept several changes in one step. Simultaneous changes to the server configuration through different users are also prevented by this.
  • Improved workflow in the Server Manager interface. Instead of superordinate menus, the web interface offers a context-specific configuration icon with logical next steps.
  • Display status information of all server instances in the Server Manager.
  • REST API for server configuration of DataFinders, Data Preprocessors, and Federations.
  • REST API for searching, browsing, and converting files in the DataFinder index
  • ASAM ODS 6.0 compatible Web-API for accessing the DataFinder index
  • Python scripting support as an alternative for VBS for Analysis Server procedures.
  • Developer support for all REST interfaces through the integrated SwaggerUI.
  • Simplified TDM Server web server setup for evaluation.

Installation Instructions

To install Data Management Software Suite 2018 you need write access for the program folder.

Please start the self-extracting installer. The installer copies all files into the appropriate folders.

The installation program overwrites earlier files.

