Description

Note: This driver is the most recent version of the NI CompactRIO Device Drivers. Search to find out if a patch or more recent version is available. To verify which versions of the NI-RIO driver are compatible with your version of LabVIEW refer to NI-RIO and LabVIEW Compatibility page.



NI CompactRIO Device Drivers January 2019 installs support for SingleBoard RIO and CompactRIO embedded targets. NI CompactRIO 18.5 supports Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit).



Versions of LabVIEW supported by NI CompactRIO 18.5

LabVIEW 2018 SP1

LabVIEW 2017 SP1

LabVIEW 2016

LabVIEW 2015 SP1



Updates for NI CompactRIO 18.5

Check the readme.html above for What's New



Known Issues for NI CompactRIO 18.5

Check the readme.html above for Known Issues

Also check this Product Documentation for a list of known issues based on recent versions of the CompactRIO Device Drivers.



Starting on April 1st, 2016, the operating systems Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows Server 2003 will no longer officially be supported by NI software products.

