Supporting Files:

Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; Japanese

Product Line: CompactRIO

Version: December 2017

Release date: 12-20-2017

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 installs support for Single-Board RIO and CompactRIO embedded targets. For more information on support for a specific target, reference Software Support for CompactRIO and Single-Board RIO NI CompactRIO 17.6 supports Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit), and Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit).

Versions of LabVIEW supported by NI CompactRIO 17.6
LabVIEW 2017 SP1
LabVIEW 2016
LabVIEW 2015 SP1
LabVIEW 2014 SP1

Note: This driver is the most recent version of the NI CompactRIO Device Drivers. Search to find out if a patch or more recent version is available. To verify which versions of the NI-RIO driver are compatible with your version of LabVIEW refer to NI-RIO and LabVIEW Version Compatibility page.

Updates for NI CompactRIO 17.6
Check the readme.html above for What's New

Known Issues for NI CompactRIO 17.6
Check the readme.html above for Known Issues
Also check this KnowledgeBase 45IB71LX for a list of known issues based on recent versions of the CompactRIO Device Drivers.

Starting on April 1st, 2016, the operating systems Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows Server 2003 will no longer officially be supported by NI software products.

Features

  • Adds support for cRIO-904x targets
  • Includes NI-DAQmx, NI-VISA, NI-Serial, and NI System Configuration

Installation Instructions

Complete the following steps to install NI CompactRIO 17.6.0

  1. Install LabVIEW
  2. Install any LabVIEW Modules (Real-Time or FPGA)
  3. Install NI CompactRIO Device Drivers 17.6

More Information

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • AM 9898
  • BW 3023
  • CompactRIO PROFIBUS Master/Slave Module
  • CompactRIO PROFIBUS Slave Module
  • CompactRIO PROFINET Slave Module
  • NI 9144
  • NI 9146
  • NI 9147
  • NI 9148
  • NI 9149
  • NI 9151
  • NI 9154
  • NI 9155
  • NI 9157
  • NI 9159
  • NI 9201
  • NI 9203
  • NI 9205
  • NI 9206
  • NI 9207
  • NI 9208
  • NI 9209
  • NI 9211
  • NI 9212
  • NI 9213
  • NI 9214
  • NI 9215
  • NI 9216
  • NI 9217
  • NI 9218
  • NI 9219
  • NI 9220
  • NI 9221
  • NI 9222
  • NI 9223
  • NI 9225
  • NI 9226
  • NI 9227
  • NI 9229
  • NI 9230
  • NI 9232
  • NI 9234
  • NI 9235
  • NI 9236
  • NI 9237
  • NI 9238
  • NI 9239
  • NI 9242
  • NI 9244
  • NI 9246
  • NI 9247
  • NI 9251
  • NI 9260
  • NI 9263
  • NI 9264
  • NI 9265
  • NI 9269
  • NI 9344
  • NI 9350
  • NI 9351
  • NI 9361
  • NI 9375
  • NI 9401
  • NI 9402
  • NI 9403
  • NI 9411
  • NI 9421
  • NI 9422
  • NI 9423
  • NI 9425
  • NI 9426
  • NI 9435
  • NI 9436
  • NI 9437
  • NI 9467
  • NI 9469
  • NI 9472
  • NI 9474
  • NI 9475
  • NI 9477
  • NI 9478
  • NI 9481
  • NI 9482
  • NI 9485
  • NI 9502
  • NI 9503
  • NI 9505
  • NI 9512
  • NI 9514
  • NI 9516
  • NI 9770
  • NI 9775
  • NI 9795
  • NI 9853
  • NI 9862
  • NI 9870
  • NI 9871
  • NI 9881
  • NI 9882
  • NI ELVIS RIO
  • NI roboRIO
  • cRIO-9012
  • cRIO-9014
  • cRIO-9022
  • cRIO-9023
  • cRIO-9024
  • cRIO-9025
  • cRIO-9030
  • cRIO-9031
  • cRIO-9032
  • cRIO-9033
  • cRIO-9034
  • cRIO-9035
  • cRIO-9036
  • cRIO-9037
  • cRIO-9038
  • cRIO-9039
  • cRIO-9040
  • cRIO-9041
  • cRIO-9042
  • cRIO-9043
  • cRIO-9045
  • cRIO-9046
  • cRIO-9047
  • cRIO-9048
  • cRIO-9049
  • cRIO-9063
  • cRIO-9064
  • cRIO-9065
  • cRIO-9066
  • cRIO-9067
  • cRIO-9068
  • cRIO-9073
  • cRIO-9074
  • cRIO-9075
  • cRIO-9076
  • cRIO-9081
  • cRIO-9082
  • cRIO-9101
  • cRIO-9102
  • cRIO-9103
  • cRIO-9104
  • cRIO-9111
  • cRIO-9112
  • cRIO-9113
  • cRIO-9114
  • cRIO-9116
  • cRIO-9118
  • myRIO-1900
  • myRIO-1950
  • sbRIO-9601
  • sbRIO-9602
  • sbRIO-9605
  • sbRIO-9606
  • sbRIO-9607
  • sbRIO-9611
  • sbRIO-9612
  • sbRIO-9623
  • sbRIO-9626
  • sbRIO-9627
  • sbRIO-9631
  • sbRIO-9632
  • sbRIO-9633
  • sbRIO-9636
  • sbRIO-9637
  • sbRIO-9641
  • sbRIO-9642
  • sbRIO-9651

