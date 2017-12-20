Description

NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 installs support for Single-Board RIO and CompactRIO embedded targets. For more information on support for a specific target, reference Software Support for CompactRIO and Single-Board RIO NI CompactRIO 17.6 supports Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit), and Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit).



Versions of LabVIEW supported by NI CompactRIO 17.6

LabVIEW 2017 SP1

LabVIEW 2016

LabVIEW 2015 SP1

LabVIEW 2014 SP1



Note: This driver is the most recent version of the NI CompactRIO Device Drivers. Search to find out if a patch or more recent version is available. To verify which versions of the NI-RIO driver are compatible with your version of LabVIEW refer to NI-RIO and LabVIEW Version Compatibility page.



Updates for NI CompactRIO 17.6

Known Issues for NI CompactRIO 17.6

