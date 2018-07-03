cDAQ-9185/9189 Firmware 18.1.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Link: cDAQ-9185-9189-18_1_0.zip


Filesize: 29.35 MB

Checksum (MD5): 20682b53de40e57e266be26b98160008

Download Language: English

Product Line: CompactDAQ

Version: 18.1.0

Release date: 07-03-2018

Software type: Firmware

Operating system: Any OS

Description

This is the firmware for the cDAQ-9185/9189 TSN-Enabled CompactDAQ chassis.  For more information on upgrading the firmware on your network CompactDAQ device, view the following article: NI CompactDAQ Firmware.

Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS) notices for this firmware are documented in the following article: cDAQ-9185/9189 Firmware FOSS Notices (Version 17.1).

Installation Instructions

For step-by-step instructions on upgrading your firmware, please visit ni.com/info and enter info code cdaqfw.

