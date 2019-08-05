Download Link: CalExec501.zip
Filesize: 490.46 MB
Checksum (MD5): 86bda60b6adf2297ed87cf80b1dd5e75
Download Language: English
Product Line: Multifunction DAQ
Version: 5.0.1
Release date: 08-05-2019
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7
Calibration Executive provides automated product calibration support for National Instrument hardware. Please refer to the Calibration Executive 5.0.1 readme link in the More Information section for the full list of new product support, features, and behavior changes.
Install Note:
Perform the following steps to install Calibration Executive 5.0.1:
Note Upgrading to NI-Digital 18.0 is supported only on 64-bit operating systems. If you require PXIe-6571 support on a 32-bit OS, you must first uninstall the NI-Digital 16.0 Runtime Engine and Calibration Executive. Next, install the NI-Digital 18.0 Runtime Engine, then reinstall Calibration Executive 5.0, and final reinstall the Calibration Executive 5.0.1 patch.
Note This release does not include an NI-VNA driver. To run the PXI-5691 and PXIe-5632 procedures, download NI-VNA 16.0 and install the driver manually after you install Calibration Executive.