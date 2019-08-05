Installation Instructions

Install Note:

You must have Calibration Executive 5.0 installed before applying this patch.

Perform the following steps to install Calibration Executive 5.0.1:

Close all NI software. The following drivers are required for specific product support in Calibration Executive 5.0.1. Download drivers from http://www.ni.com/downloads/ and install manually. NI-VirtualBench Application and Driver 18.0 (required for all supported VirtualBench products)

NI-568x 17.0 (required for the USB-5681)

NI-Digital Pattern Driver and Digital Pattern Editor 18.0 (only required for the PXIe-6571) Note Upgrading to NI-Digital 18.0 is supported only on 64-bit operating systems. If you require PXIe-6571 support on a 32-bit OS, you must first uninstall the NI-Digital 16.0 Runtime Engine and Calibration Executive. Next, install the NI-Digital 18.0 Runtime Engine, then reinstall Calibration Executive 5.0, and final reinstall the Calibration Executive 5.0.1 patch. Note This release does not include an NI-VNA driver. To run the PXI-5691 and PXIe-5632 procedures, download NI-VNA 16.0 and install the driver manually after you install Calibration Executive. The following instruments require specific drivers that are not installed by Calibration Executive. To install these drivers, you must download them directly from the manufacturer's website; you can find links to the third party instrument drivers at ni.com/idnet. The driver versions listed are those tested during development; later versions might be available and should be compatible. The Rohde & Schwarz NRP-Z power meter requires the following tool kit and drivers from rohde-schwarz.com: NRP-Toolkit 4.16 NRP-NI-VISA Passport 2.7.1 NRP-Z VXI Plug & Play x86 Driver 3.6.0.0

The Rohde & Schwarz SMA100A signal generator requires the VXIplug&play x86 driver rssma version 2.21.0 from rohde-schwarz.com.

The Tektronix CSA8000 oscilloscope requires the Tektronix tktds8k LabVIEW Driver 3.0 from tek.com.

The Tektronix DSA8300 oscilloscope requires the Tektronix tkdsa83xx LabVIEW Driver 1.0.0.4. Download "DSA8300 Oscilloscope Firmware for Windows 7 - V6.5.1.1" or later from tek.com and install the PnP Driver. Download the CalExec501.zip and extract. Note: The zip must be extracted to the default Downloads folder or the Desktop for the Installer to run correctly. Specifically, if using Microsoft Edge, you must Save the downloaded file and not Run it from a temporary file location. Run the installer from autorun.exe or setup.exe in the extracted installer folder Once installation completes, confirm activation in NI License Manager. Note: If you cannot find your activated Serial Number, check the following location on the PC: C:\ProgramData\National Instruments\Calibration Executive\CalExecLicenseInfo.ini Verify that the release installs correctly. Open Calibration Executive. On the menu, navigate to Help >> About Calibration Executive... Confirm the build version is 5.0.1f0

To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future.